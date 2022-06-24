Steve Hutcherson grew up playing baseball in the Houston area, so when Crosby High School offered him its head baseball coach position, it was an offer too good to refuse.

After leading Liberty Hill for the past four seasons, Hutcherson is returning to his hometown to coach the Cougars – a Class 5A program located in Harris County.

According to Hutcherson, the opportunity wasn't something he was necessarily seeking.

“I didn't really apply – they reached out to me,” said Hutcherson. “I wasn't sure at first if I was even interested, but I took the phone call and the logistics seemed to be pretty good, so we decided it was the right move.”

Hutcherson compiled an overall record of 88-27 during his four seasons in charge of the program and led the Panthers to the Class 4A regional finals during his first year – 2019 – the furthest Liberty Hill had ever advanced in the playoffs in the school's history, along with a district championship that season.

However, the allure of returning to his roots was too strong to resist, he said.

“Crosby High School is only about 10 miles away from where I grew up in Northshore,” said Hutcherson, who graduated from Deer Park High School, only about 15 miles from his new work address. “So, it really feels like a homecoming for me.”

During his time at Liberty Hill, Hutcherson was also an assistant coach for the Panthers' football team, a dual responsibility he will no longer have with the Cougars.

“What that does is allow me to spend more time on baseball,” said Hutcherson. “For example, if some players want to get into the field for some batting practice on a Tuesday afternoon during football season, I can go and see them hit, so it does free up more time. Also, now on a Friday night in the fall, my wife and I can just go to the game and enjoy it.”

Of course, his classroom duties will follow him, as Hutcherson will teach world history after teaching sociology, psychology and world geography in Liberty Hill – and unlike many of his coaching peers, he originally set out to be teacher first, with coaching entering into the equation later on.

“I knew as far back as ninth grade I wanted to be a teacher,” said Hutcherson, who played baseball at Concordia University – an NCAA Divison III program in Austin. “By my senior year of college, my coach pulled me aside and told me I might want to look into coaching at some point because I was good with the younger players.”

After 18 years of coaching, Hutcherson said it's become part of the fabric of who he is.

“Now, I couldn't possibly imagine doing the teaching piece without the coaching part,” he said. “The connections I make with my players are lifelong relationships – which you don't get with students in the classroom – because you spend so much time with them.”

Hutcherson, 41, was also head coach at Grapevine and Brackett High Schools before arriving in Liberty Hill, said he doesn't have designs on moving up the coaching ranks further to perhaps the college level.

“I think I'm probably already too old at this point,” he said. “I've found if you want to be a college coach, you start off there as an assistant and work your way up.”

Ironically, Hutcherson has already crossed paths with his new employer in recent history, as the Panthers and Cougars have met in the Class 5A state semifinals on the gridiron the past two seasons, with each team winning once and advancing to the state championship game as a result – a fact that wasn't lost upon his new fellow coaches, he said.

“When I was down there and being introduced and they said I was coming from Liberty Hill, some heads snapped around real quick,” joked Hutcherson. “Some of them were saying 'Why would we get a guy from there?' But, it was all in good fun.”

Despite the fact Hutcherson will now don the red-and-white of his new team, he will always have a place in his heart for his time in Purple-and-Gold, he said.

“My entire time here we had a good group of kids, great parents and a supportive community,” said Hutcherson. “We had that playoff run a few years ago and you look at how we moved up to Class 5A last year and were still competitive in a very good district. But, I've never been a 'leave something better than how you found it' guy because that sounds like you took over something that was struggling and built it up. When I took over here, it was already a good program and it will still be after I'm gone.”