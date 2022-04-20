Tyler Williams entered the game to pitch in the top of the fifth inning with Liberty Hill holding a 4-1 lead over visiting Marble Falls in a district matchup between the teams on a rainy Tuesday night with what seemed like a comfortable advantage over the Mustangs.

However, two innings later, Williams found himself trying to preserve a lead with the tying runs on second and third with two outs before finally slamming the door on a 4-2 Panthers victory.

After walking two of the first three Marble Falls batters in the frame, Williams balked the runners to second and third before recovering to induce the Mustangs' Hudson McBryde to ground sharply to third baseman Kade Neuenschwander, who expertly fielded the hot smash and fired a strike to Kash Durkin at first for the final out and victory.

Liberty Hill head coach Steve Hutcherson said Williams has been on his pitching radar in recent games without getting a chance until this one.

“Tyler's been on our list lately,” said Hutcherson. “We thought this was a good chance to get him in there.”

The Mustangs entered the contest with a district mark of 2-8, with only basement dwellers East View below them in the standings, but acquitted themselves quite well in the early going, plating the first run of the game in the top of the first when a drive off the bat of Cale Cochran to left almost cleared the wall, clanking off for an RBI double and a 1-0 Mustangs lead over Panthers starter Cole Jefferson.

However, after banging out a pair of hits in the first, the visitors would be limited to just one hit the rest of the way, as Jefferson settled in and retired the side in order in his final three innings of work for the evening, setting down nine consecutive batters in the process.

In the meantime, the Panthers' offense got that run back and then some in the home half of the first.

Logan Dyer and Carson Riley got back-to-back singles to get things started before Kash Durkin advanced them to second and third with a ground out to first, bringing Neuenschwander to the plate, only for the senior to drive both home on a 3-2 pitch with a base hit to left and a 2-1 Liberty Hill lead.

After a Colby Demars pop-up to center fell in between raindrops and Mustangs fielders for a single, Trent Eller doubled to left to chase home Neuenschwander and Demars in doubling the Panthers lead to 4-1.

However, with the home team threatening to blow the game open early, Eller was thrown out attempting to steal third for the final out.

Hutcherson said he was hoping his team could've opened the floodgates and killed the game off at that point in the proceedings.

“I think if we could've extended the lead, it would've been different,” he said. “But, the team on the other side was pretty good.”

From there, the contest settled into a rhythm with neither side crossing the plate for the next three innings.

Williams relieved Jefferson to start the fifth when the former's night was done after throwing 55 pitches and got into immediate trouble when Even Nickowski doubled, which was followed two batters later with a hit-by-pitch to put runners on the corners with one out.

But, Williams bore down and got Jake Carter to ground into an unconventional double play to end the inning.

Garrett Neeley fielded a ground ball from Carter and threw to Eller at second, whose throw pulled Durkin off the bag at first, allowing Carter to reach safely.

However, as Carter tried to advance to second on the play, he was caught in a rundown between the bases after Durkin had quickly retrieved the ball and fired it to Neeley at second before he finally caught Carter diving back into first with a throw to Durkin for the 6-4-3-6-3 putout and the end of the inning, although while the madcap sequence on the basepaths was unfolding, Nickowski came all the way around to score and make it a 4-2 game.

Hutcherson was relieved there was no further damage done.

“I was thankful we got out of that inning only giving up one run,” said Hutcherson. “Going into the seventh, it made a difference.”

Just ask Williams, who was left in to seal the deal in the final frame in picking up his first save of the season the hard way by pitching three innings, while Jefferson (7-1) won for the fourth time in his last five outings, having allowed one run on two hits, while striking out five and walking one in four innings to lower his team-leading earned-run-average (minimum 20 innings pitched) to 2.33 on the season.

Durkin's home-run streak ended at three games, but the senior first baseman still leads the Panthers with a .434 average despite an 0-for-4 night at the plate.

Dyer, Eller and Neeley each had a pair of hits in the game, with Neuenschwander and Eller driving in two runs apiece as part of the Panthers' nine-hit attack against the Mustangs.

Liberty Hill (20-5, 8-3) moved back into a four-way, first-place tie in the district standings with Cedar Park, Rouse and Georgetown with three games remaining in the regular season and will next play at Leander on Friday with a chance to further cement its playoff position.

Despite the fact his team has all but officially clinched a postseason berth regardless of how the final three games play out, Hutcherson said a victory over the Lions would ease his concerns that much more.

“It would make me feel a lot better to go over there and get a win,” he said. “You don't want to finish fourth and be playing somebody else's No. 1 seed because the district we're matched up with in the first round is a tough one.”