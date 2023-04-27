Kylie Kirk and her fellow Lady Panthers seniors waited four years for a moment like this and was it ever worth it in Liberty Hill's first playoff game since 2018.

Kirk hit a pair of home runs – including a grand slam – and drove in seven runs as part of a 4-for-4 performance in Liberty Hill's 15-2 Class 5A state playoff opening-round home victory over Veterans Memorial on Thursday to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

As Kirk rounded third and headed for home after her second long ball of the evening in the fourth inning – where her joyous teammates were already gathered to congratulate her – the senior's grin could be seen right through the mask on her batting helmet.

“It was definitely an amazing feeling,” said Kirk, who led the Lady Panthers with 13 home runs and 52 runs batted in on the season.”I went up there just trying to produce for my team.”

Liberty Hill head coach Kristen Brewer said Kirk was just doing what comes natural.

“Kylie's been a hitter all her life,” she said. “She especially did a lot of work this past offseason.”

However, Kirk wasn't the only Purple-and-Gold bomber to leave the yard, as senior Ashleigh Heiderscheit sent a shot over the right-center field fence in the home half of the first to finish off a six-run frame after Liberty Hill had fallen behind in the top of the inning on a high-arcing, two-run blast to center off the bat of the Patriots' Mara Wessling for a quick 2-0 advantage.

The 3-2 pitch that became a souvenir, though, was the only mistake Heiderscheit made in picking up a complete-game victory in a contest that was halted after 4 ½ innings due to the 10-run rule.

In all, the senior right-hander allowed only those two runs on two hits to go with five strikeouts against a pair of walks over the course of a 66-pitch outing.

Brewer praised Heiderscheit for rebounding from the rough opening inning to shut down the visitors the rest of the way.

“Ashleigh did great,” she said. “Situations like that is when it's good to have a senior out there.”

Molly Cochran led off the first for the Lady Panthers with a single to center, then stole second before coming home on Rylee Slimp's RBI double to halve the deficit.

Kirk then stepped to the plate and smacked an RBI single that dunked just over the first baseman's head down the right-field line to chase Slimp home and even the score.

After Ashton Williams had drawn a walk off Patriots starter Mia Saenz, Reese Albrecht delivered an RBI single right before Heiderscheit launched a laser over the wall and it was 6-2.

After adding a single marker in the second on a bases-empty blast by Kirk, Liberty Hill posted back-to-back four-run innings in the third and fourth, including RBI doubles from Emma Petru, Cochran and Kirk to close out the Patriots.

In all, the Lady Panthers hammered out 15 hits – with seven of them for extra-bases – in an onslaught Brewer wasn't surprised by, she said.

“We were pretty confident going in on getting our timing at the plate and not just trying to crush the ball,” said Brewer. “Our goal was to win the first inning and once we did that, we didn't look back.”

Joining Kirk in the Lady Panthers' multi-hit game hit parade was Cochran (3-for-3, three runs scored), Williams (2-for-3) Albrecht (2-for-3) and Petru (2-for-2).

Game 2 of the series will be played at Veterans Memorial in San Antonio on Friday at 4 p.m. with Game 3 (if necessary) scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday at Wimberley High School.

Brewer said her players got a needed boost with the early-ending victory, but must remain vigilant against a potential letdown despite the one-sided result.

“This was a big confidence-builder for us and now we can get some extra rest before we head down there tomorrow,” she said. “Game 2 doesn't always look the same as Game 1, but our girls have already made up their minds they want to play a lot more softball, so to come out like this and make a statement is something we can build on moving forward.”