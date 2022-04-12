For the first two-and-a-half innings of the Lady Panthers' home district game against Marble Falls on Tuesday night, it was a contest.
But, after leading by only a 4-2 score entering the bottom of the third, the Purple-and-Gold exploded for 12 runs over the next two innings in a 15-2 rout of the Mustangs that ended after the top of the fifth due to the 10-run rule.
The Lady Panthers pounded out 15 hits on Senior Night, including multiple-hit games for Molly Cochran (2-for-3, two doubles), Madison Hodges (2-for-3, double), Reese Albrecht (3-for-3, double) and Kylie Kirk (3-for-3, triple, home run).
Kirk led the way with three runs batted in on the evening, including a pair on her inside-the-park homer in the fourth, while Rylie Slimp also circled the bases for another in the third to chase Albrecht home.
Ashleigh Heiderscheit got the win on the mound with three innings of work, allowing two runs on two hits, while striking out one and walking one.
Lyssa Petru and Kirk closed out the contest with a scoreless inning apiece.
Liberty Hill (19-10, 5-6) moved to within a half-game of Cedar Park for the fourth and final playoff spot in the district standings with three games to play and will next travel to face Leander on Thursday night.