For Liberty Hill head coach Darren Bauer and his team, it's back to the drawing board after a second straight third-round exit from the Class 5A state playoffs following the Lady Panthers' 2-0 defeat to Boerne Champion at Rattler Stadium in San Marcos on Friday night.

“All we can do is go back to work,” said Bauer. “So, we can get over the hump.”

The obstacle Bauer speaks of is the District 26 opponent his team draws once reaching the regional quarterfinals.

Last season, it was eventual state-champion Dripping Springs, who the Lady Panthers lost to by the same 2-0 scoreline as this time around against the Chargers.

As has been the case much of the season, Liberty Hill was able to generate scoring chances, but failed to capitalize on them.

Kailey Fowler and Emma Stephens fired back-to-back shots at the Champion goal in the third and fourth minutes, respectively, but to no avail.

In the eighth minute, Liberty Hill goalkeeper Brooklyn Escobar was tested for the first time after Champion striker Mack Arendall broke in on the keeper only to be denied, a sequence that replicated itself in the 11th minute with the same result.

Fowler broke in on goal in the 13th minute only to end up in a heap after a collision with Chargers goalkeeper Audrey Riordan, who had broken off her line to confront the onrushing forward.

Stephens followed with a run down the left flank in the 16th minute before crossing the ball to Fowler, whose shot was once again saved by Riordan.

Finally, in the 24th minute, Arendall struck for the opener when Lady Panthers defender Cordelia Brown misplayed a ball, allowing the Champion striker to gain possession and the sophomore made no mistake in firing a shot past Escobar for a 1-0 lead.

After that, the teams traded chances, including shots by Fowler and Neeley Giessinger that were both saved and the game went to halftime at 1-0.

Following the restart, the opportunities kept coming for Liberty Hill, as a free kick by Alyssa Lee went wanting in the 44th minute before Kaylee Richardson made a run down the left wing, then attempted a cross that was intercepted by Riordan, who alertly pounced on the ball before it could reach its intended target in front of goal.

In the 51st minute, another defensive miscue in their own end cost the Lady Panthers dearly, as Lee was stripped of the ball while trying to dribble out between a pair of Chargers, leaving the ball at the feet of Arendall, who slotted past Escobar for her second on the game and a 2-0 Champion lead.

At this point in the proceedings, Liberty Hill needed to press forward to quickly get back into the game and in the 54th minute, Fowler finally beat Riordan, but was deemed to be in an offside position when she received the pass that sprung her in on goal.

In the 59th minute, things went from bad to worse for the Purple-and-Gold, as Brown was helped off with an apparent ankle injury after a physical challenge from Champion's Addison Huber, who was given a yellow card for the lunge on the Lady Panthers defender.

Following that incident, another contentious moment took place in the 69th minute when Richardson broke free down the left sideline only to be abruptly shouldered off the ball and to the ground by 5-foot-10 Emily Peters, who wasn't penalized on the play, which drew the ire of Bauer, who was subsequently shown yellow by the referee following an animated outburst on the sideline.

Once the dust had settled from the physical and verbal confrontations, there were still 21 minutes left on the game clock for the Lady Panthers to pull back victory from defeat.

However, after a Stephens free kick and a Lee corner failed to find their marks in the 73rd and 74th minutes, respectively, Giessinger fired the final two Liberty Hill shots of the night in the 77th and 79th minutes to no effect before time ran out.

Bauer could only rue the mistakes that led directly to both Champion goals.

“Well, that's soccer,” he said. “In the second half, we make one little mistake and it cost us.”

According to Bauer, the Chargers presented his side with exactly the kind of challenge they anticipated.

“We expected their pressure and aggression,” said Bauer. “So, we made adjustments at halftime and came out more aggressive in the second half.”

Liberty Hill finished the season with an overall record of 19-3-4, including a district mark of 10-1-3 that earned a second-place finish in the league standings.

“We accomplished a lot this season,” said Bauer. “All we can do is move forward.”