Down three starters going into their home district showdown with nearby neighbors Glenn on Friday night with a playoff spot on the line, Liberty Hill needed a well-rounded team effort and that's exactly what it got in a 3-1 victory over the Grizzlies in the regular-season finale.

Entering the contest, the Purple-and-Gold needed a win or draw to secure the fourth and final playoff berth in the district standings and goals by Chloe Ludwick, Ellie Thompson and Maelynn Rongey sealed the deal.

According to Liberty Hill head coach Landon Maddux, getting a new lease on life in the form of a postseason berth gives his team an opportunity for a second season.

“It's just exciting to be in the playoffs,” said Maddux. “It's a new season and a matter of how far do you want to take it, how far do your seniors want to take it – that's what we're going to find out.”

Despite early pressure on the Glenn goal, though, it was the visitors that struck first in the 10th minute with a goal from Joslyn English when the senior midfielder collected the ball on the right sideline, then cut back inside and sent a curling effort that might well have been meant as a cross, but found its way past Lady Panthers goalkeeper Keira Garcia and inside the far post for a 1-0 lead.

Maddux said despite the early Glenn goal, his squad was going to stay the course from a strategic standpoint.

“I don't think our game plan changed much because I think we were the better team,” he said. “We were going to continue hunting them and our mindset wasn't going to change. If it had been closer to the end of the game, I probably would've changed some stuff, but because it was early in the first half, we knew if we played a complete game we would probably come out on top and have more chances and put more in the net, which we did. We just stayed calm – it was good for us to learn how to get down and fight our way back from some adversity.”

Rongey was introduced off the bench shortly thereafter and had an immediate impact on the proceedings as the freshman broke in on Glenn keeper Bailey Felan in the 12th minute, only for the netminder to make the save after charging off her line.

Again in the 22nd minute, Rongey had a chance, but fired a shot that was also dealt with by the Grizzlies goalkeeper.

After yet another opportunity by Rongey went by the wayside in the 38th minute, the game remained at 1-0 at halftime.

Finally in the 54th minute, the Lady Panthers equalized when senior Kassidy Contreras sent a free kick toward goal, causing a scramble from which Ludwick was able to fire a shot home from close range.

English nearly broke the deadlock with a free kick of her own in the 60th minute, only for the ball to carom off the crossbar.

Yet another set piece opportunity – this one a Jadyn Jones corner in the 63rd minute – resulted in a Ludwick header that flashed just wide of the Glenn goal.

With the result at that point good enough to clinch the playoff berth, Liberty Hill continued to press for another goal that would kill the game off and it came in the 78th minute when it was once again Rongey who sent a pass through to senior Ellie Thompson, who scored her fourth goal of the campaign to make it 2-1.

Glenn now needed to force the issue in an attempt to forge a comeback, which left the Grizzlies defense no choice but to press high up the pitch, leaving it vulnerable in the back and in the 79th minute, Rongey finally got the goal she so thoroughly deserved to ice the game.

Maddux was pleased to see the likes of Rongey – among many others – step up in the absence of starters Kaylie Fowler, Cordelia Brown and Brooklyn Escobar.

“We had some girls miss tonight for club, so we had some other girls who usually don't play as much step up, like (freshman striker) Maggie Giessinger, who was on the right side tonight being really physical in getting the ball and playing at a high level,” he said. We also had girls play in different positions and to their credit, they went out and got the win. So, it was pretty exciting to see younger players on the field and what's going to happen next year.”

Liberty Hill finished the regular season with an overall record of 12-5-6 to go with an 8-4-2 district mark and will open the Class 5A state playoffs against No. 1-ranked Smithson Valley (20-0-0, 12-0), a challenge Maddux is certain his squad is up for, he said.

“You could see by the celebration tonight, we're used to doing this and we're happy to be there and we're excited,” said Maddux. “We've shown we can hang with any team in the state, so we're not going to be intimidated by anybody. Smithson Valley is a good team, but we think we're going to compete well and step up.”