The Lady Panthers' volleyball team started and ended their match strong Friday night against the Cedar Park Timberwolves, taking home a match win by a score of 3-0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-22) and earning a spot in the playoffs.

In the first set, the Panthers fought off a strong defense from the Timberwolves, but between their teamwork and a few excellent spikes and blocks from numerous players, they took the first set, 25-19.

The second set proved to be the highlight of the night for the Lady Panthers, who held the Timberwolves to just 10 points overall. Liberty Hill had a fast start, scoring the first five points before allowing Cedar Park to score its first point, followed by scoring four more points before allowing Cedar Park to score a second point.

Liberty Hill showed total control as they rallied back and forth against the Timberwolves, proving their communication among players was unmatched. The second set ended with a score of 25-10 in the Panthers’ favor.

In the third and final set, Liberty started out strong once again, scoring four points before allowing the Timberwolves to score, but Cedar Park quickly tied up the set at 6-6. The two teams rallied back and forth, both fighting for the win and taking turns in the lead. Cedar Park took the lead a few more times and the Lady Panthers once again tied the set up at 22-22. Just a few plays later, Liberty Hill took the match with a 25-22 win.

Gigi Mason and Annie Witt led Liberty Hill with seven kills each, while Ava Koustroun added seven blocks and Keegan Walton 12 digs in the win. Carson Glenn and Macy Land each supplied 14 assists, with Glenn adding three aces.

Liberty Hill head coach Marie Bruce said the third set has typically been the team’s demise, so the fact the Lady Panthers were able to push through and win the decisive third set was critical.

“Cedar Park has been a tough opponent for us all year,” she said. “The girls really stepped up today and applied what we’ve been working on in practice into our game play. It was exciting to see.”

Next, the Lady Panthers take on in Johnson City on Tuesday at 6:20 p.m. in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.