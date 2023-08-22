Two groups of Panthers faced each other on Tuesday night on the volleyball court, but only one could emerge victorious and it was the Purple-and-Gold variety that prevailed in Liberty Hill's 3-0 (25-16, 25-8, 25-8) home victory over its namesakes from Pflugerville in a non-district contest.

Annie Witt led the Lady Panthers with six kills, while Gigi Mason and Aubrey Hughes each added four. However, it was junior setter Ava Hight who had the most well-rounded performance with four aces, 22 assists and eight digs in the win.

Liberty Hill head coach Marie Bruce – whose team has risen to No. 2 in Class 5A in the latest poll by the Texas Girls Coaches Association – said it was good to have a bit of a breather following a weekend that saw her team play nine matches in winning the Glen Rose tournament – in particular the opportunity to empty her bench.

“It was great to get everyone playing time tonight,” she said. “We got to try out different lineups because over the course of a season, you never know what could happen, so we want to make sure everyone is comfortable.”

One player that took advantage of some highly-coveted court time was senior outside hitter Merrill Madison, who collected three kills and impressed Bruce with her ability to contribute off the bench.

“Merrill does such a great job for us in practice, so it's good to reward her hard work,” she said. “I'm so proud of her maturity level – she gives us a lot on and off the court.”

Another senior – defensive specialist Kylie Hutchinson – saw significant action in solidifying the assets Bruce has in reserve, she said.

“Kylie's our biggest cheerleader with the energy and spark she brings whether she's playing or not,” said Bruce. “She's always able to turn it on.”

Despite getting out to a quick 9-0 lead in the opening set, with Mason hammering three kills to go with a pair of aces from Kealy Dirner, the visitors rebounded to make the stanza somewhat competitive before the hosts closed it out with back-to-back kills from Hughes and Dirner.

The second and third sets followed the same script, with Liberty Hill opening leads of 8-0 and 10-1, respectively, only without much resistance from Pflugerville as the Lady Panthers cruised to an easy victory.

Liberty Hill moved to 20-2 on the season with the win and will now play in the Volleypalooza tournament, which it will co-host with eight other schools featuring a field of 68 teams, including one from Arizona and two from California, on Thursday through Saturday.

Bruce reiterated how refreshing it was to utilize her entire roster with such a busy schedule looming in the coming days.

“It was good to be able to give some rest to some of our girls tonight,” she said. “Just give them a breather and a chance to celebrate what their teammates were able to do.”