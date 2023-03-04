During the Lady Panthers' first meeting with Lockhart this season, the result was a 6-0 away victory and there was much of the same in Liberty Hill's 6-1 hoe win over its district opponents in the rematch on Friday night.

Senior Kaylie Fowler scored a hat trick on the evening, while sophomore Gracie Garner added a pair and senior Kassidy Contreras also netted in a contest the Purple-and-Gold controlled from the outset.

Garner bookended the win with goals in the first and last minutes of the game in putting the finishing touches on another solid performance, said Liberty Hill head coach Landon Maddux.

“With Gracie, you know the effort is always going to be there,” he said. “She's always going to fly to the ball, so I can put her out on the wing or in the middle and now that the ball is starting to go in the net for her, she's getting more and more confident.”

Indeed, Garner's season haul of 12 goals trails only Fowler, who upped her count to 17 on the current campaign with strikes in the 22nd, 36th and 63rd minutes.

Garner opened the scoring only 42 seconds into the game after latching onto a pass from Contreras and beating the Lions goalkeeper a a quick, early advantage.

Fowler then got a shot on goal that was saved only for it to fall to Chloe Ludwick for a rebound chance in the eighth minute, but a double save kept the ball out of the net.

However, it didn't take much longer for the Lady Panthers to double their advantage when Fowler scored her first of the night on a breakaway and a 2-0 lead in the 22nd minute.

Lockhart managed to pull one back in the 24th minute when the ball was knocked home after Liberty Hill keeper Keira Garcia had trouble handling a close-range shot in giving the Lions a lifeline.

Perhaps the prettiest play of the proceedings was in the 36th minute when Liberty Hill sophomore midfielder Jadyn Jones sent a pass directly off a corner rolling toward the 18-yard box only for Contreras to execute a perfect dummy in letting the ball go through her legs to a waiting Fowler, who made no mistake and a 3-1 lead.

Just two minutes later, it was once again Contreras who tried her luck from distance off another corner delivery from Jones and increased the Liberty Hill lead to 4-1, which was where the score remained at halftime.

Maddux lauded Jones for her continued improvement as the season has worn on.

“Jadyn has put together two really good games now,” he said. “Defensively, she's winning balls and distributing.”

Second-half goals by Fowler and Garner sealed the deal for the Lady Panthers, as the visitors failed to beat sophomore goalkeeper Brooklyn Escobar, who played the second 40 minutes in goal.

Liberty Hill (10-5-6, 6-4-2) remains in fifth place in the district standings with 20 points to Glenn's 21 after the Grizzlies were defeated by first-place Cedar Park on Friday night.

If the Lady Panthers defeat the Hawks, along with a Glenn loss to Rouse on Tuesday, all Liberty Hill will need to clinch the fourth and final playoff spot is to beat or draw Glenn in the season finale at home on March 10.

Maddux is confident his team will find a way to get it done.

“We should be good,” he said. “But, we'll see what happens.”