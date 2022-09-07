What better way to conduct a final test drive before the rugged road of district play begins than to invite a Class 6A squad over for one last chance to kick the tires and check the oil?

Well, that's exactly what the Lady Panthers did on Tuesday night, as they welcomed Vista Ridge and what's even better was the result – a 3-1 (25-11, 25-20, 17-25, 25-14) victory over the Rangers in Liberty Hill's last match before it opens the district schedule at home against Glenn on Friday night.

The occasion marked Liberty Hill's first match in a week – as last Friday was an open date in the schedule – which provided Lady Panthers head coach Marie Bruce's team a chance to recharge its batteries before moving forward, she said.

“I think it's good because we had such a busy August,” said Bruce. “We kind of needed some time to recover – be at home for a night or two. But, then we came in and practiced yesterday (Monday) to get back into the swing of things.”

One Lady Panther that was ready from the get-go on this evening was Gigi Mason, who collected the first kill of the match, along with two more to go with a pair from Kealy Dirner, as the home side built an early 8-4 lead.

After that, it was senior Morgan Poulain who stamped her authority on the proceedings, as the rangy, 6-foot-2 middle blocker hammered home three kills in the opening stanza, including the set-winner.

Vista Ridge came back more determined in the second set and led, 10-9, midway through, but a pair of sophomores in Annie Witt and Taylor Gaines came to life, as each contributed a pair of kills to help the Lady Panthers wrest back control of the set.

Mason also kept pounding away at the Rangers' defense from her customary right side in claiming three more kills in the set and the hosts found themselves up, 2-0, entering the third set after Ava Kostroun powered home the set-winner.

However, just when it seemed as if the home side would cruise to a straight-sets conquest, Vista Ridge had other ideas in winning the third, despite another three kills from Mason and a pair from Witt.

Bruce said winning the opening two sets of a match can sometimes create a false sense of security.

“I think we got a little comfortable and Vista Ridge did a great job of stepping it up and had some momentum going for them,” she said. “So, we just had to find what works for us and go back to the things we were successful at in the first and second sets and try to steal that momentum back in the fourth set, which we did.”

Once the fourth set got underway, Bruce's team kept its composure despite dogged determination on behalf of the visitors.

Poulain picked up three kills early in the set, followed by an ace by Witt and five more Mason winners in extending Liberty Hill's advantage to 24-14, at which point Dirner did the honors with the final point of the match.

Mason led the Lady Panthers with 17 kills, while Dirner had 10 and Poulain eight in the win.

Bruce said Mason's presence was felt throughout the match and was a driving force.

“Gigi has a great vertical and a great swing,” she said. “She's hitting through people, over people, around people and is unstoppable at times.”

Liberty Hill (25-7) will next open district play against Glenn on Friday in the opener of what Bruce hopes will be a successful run.

“We always talk about different phases of the season,” said Bruce. “Preseason, tournaments and now we get to that third phase, which is district and our girls have big goals. We're excited to start district and get back to that rhythm.”