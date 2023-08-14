On Monday night, the Lady Panthers of Liberty Hill got to show off their early-season stuff for the home crowd for the first time this season as the Purple-and-Gold welcomed Westwood in its home opener and duly impressed with a 3-0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-18) victory over the visiting Warriors.

Gigi Mason and Taylor Gaines led the home side with 10 kills each, while Kealy Dirner added seven.

Lady Panthers head coach Marie Bruce said Gaines is beginning to hit her stride at this point in the new season.

“Taylor is really starting to come into her own,” she said, of the junior outside hitter. “She hits really hard and has a fast arm swing, which opens everything up.”

Early on, though, it was Dirner who helped Liberty Hill take control of the opening set, collecting a pair of aces in the opening stanza to go along with four kills, with Mason adding five as the Lady Panthers prevailed, 25-21.

Once the second set got underway, it looked as if the hosts would run away, leading by as much as 12-4 on the strength of a pair of Annie Witt kills, along with one each from Gaines and Aubrey Hughes and aces by Ava Hight and Carson Glenn, who led the Lady Panthers with 22 assists.

In fact, Westwood only reached double-digits in the set after the Lady Panthers already had 20 on the way to a 25-14 set win.

The third set more resembled the competitive nature of the first, as the Warriors jumped out to an 8-3 advantage.

But, that was when Gaines came alive with three kills before Witt leveled the score at 10-10 with another.

Following a sequence in which the teams see-sawed back-and-forth on the scoreboard, Liberty Hill was finally able to wrest control once and for all.

Evie Bruce added a pair of late kills and Hughes finished off the match with a winner.

Keegan Walton led Liberty Hill with 17 digs in the match.

Bruce complimented Dirner on a solid all-around performance.

“Kealy's been swinging really well lately,” she said. “But, I've been very impressed with the all-around effort she's been giving, including her defense and serving.”

The Lady Panthers had just defeated Westwood on Friday at the Warriors' home tournament – one in which they finished runner-up in the Gold bracket to Westlake on Saturday, meaning there wasn't much of a turnaround before Monday's match, said Bruce.

“We didn't have time to practice since then, so we couldn't work on the things we need to get better at,” she said. “But, then again, you can't replicate game action in practice.”

Liberty Hill (10-2) will next face Cedar Ridge away on Tuesday, then travel to the Glen Rose tournament on Friday and Saturday before returning home to host Pflugerville next Tuesday.

With the district opener against Glenn only three weeks away, Bruce said she's pleased with how her team is coming together.

“I think what I love most so far is how they've been such good teammates to each other,” she said. “They're always looking to celebrate each other's accomplishments.”