After struggling in the third sets of recent matches, the Lady Panthers flipped the script during their home district match against Rouse on Tuesday night, prevailing after having dropped the opening two stanzas to the Raiders.

However, despite a courageous effort before a raucous crowd in its final home match of the season, Liberty Hill fell to the visitors by a score of 3-1 (18-25, 29-31, 25-18, 19-25).

Despite the defeat to the first-place Raiders, Lady Panthers head coach Marie Bruce lauded the efforts of her squad.

“I'm really proud of how our girls came out here and battled tonight,” she said. “We talked in the huddle after the second set about what happened last week and knew we could do that to the other team.”

Bruce was referencing last Tuesday's away match against Cedar Park, during which her team had been victorious in the opening two sets only to lose the third and eventually the match in five sets.

Liberty Hill was without senior middle blocker Morgan Poulain for its biggest match of the campaign due to injury, which provided an opportunity for sophomore middle Aubrey Hughes to step into the lineup and it didn't take long for the lanky Hughes to make her presence felt in her varsity debut after being called up from the junior varsity squad.

With Rouse leading, 9-5, in the first set, Hughes soared at the net to block a shot to give the Lady Panthers some much-needed momentum after the Raiders had gone on an early 7-0 run to take control.

But, that wouldn't be her only contribution to the proceedings, as moments after her denial of a Rouse shot, Hughes powered one of her own home for her first varsity kill, the first of four on the evening to go with a pair of blocks.

Bruce was impressed with how Hughes responded to being thrust into the lineup in such a pressure situation.

“Aubrey really stepped up and worked hard tonight,” said Bruce. “We looked at her back during tryouts and thought what was best for her development was to be on JV so she could get reps and playing time, but tonight she made it to the big leagues.”

The second set saw Liberty Hill lead by as much as 20-14 late, only for Rouse to storm back with six straight winners to tie the score at 20-20, which was when things got really interesting as the Lady Panthers successfully fought off five match points before finally falling, 31-29.

In this contest, though, it was the Purple-and-Gold that came surging back from a double-set deficit in the third and it was sophomore outside hitter Taylor Gaines who played a large role in bringing her team back from the brink of defeat.

On three consecutive points early in the set, Gaines recorded back-to-back kills, followed by a block to give the home side a 9-6 advantage before going on to collect another pair of kills and blocks each, along with five kills from junior Kealy Dirner before Ava Kostroun provided the set-winner with a block of her own.

Alas, Rouse showed why it's one of the top-ranked teams in all of Class 5A by keeping its composure and winning the decisive fourth set, in which it wasn't seriously threatened by the Lady Panthers, who fell behind early, 8-4, never to get within five points the rest of the way.

Dirner led the Lady Panthers with 12 kills, while Gigi Mason added eight and Gaines had five.

Liberty Hill (34-10, 9-3) are now in a three-way tie for second place in the district standings, after Cedar Park and Hays both won their matches on Tuesday night, as all three are two matches behind Rouse, each with a pair of contests remaining.

The Lady Panthers will finish the regular season with road matches against Hays on Friday and Lockhart next Tuesday.

All four teams have already clinched playoff berths, but with opening-round postseason seeds still to be determined, Bruce knows her team still has it all to play for in the final two outings.

“These next two matches won't be as intense as tonight, but they're just as important for us,” she said. “Because it will help us figure out where we 're going to be in the playoffs.”