During football and basketball seasons, Bella Brethower and Megan Sims can be found on the sidelines shaking pom-poms in support of the Panthers as Liberty Hill cheerleaders, but once spring rolls around, the senior duo trades sequins for spikes as members of the Purple-and-Gold track and field squad.

Most notable among their accomplishments are the pair's exploits in the long jump.

At the Panthers' most recent meet at Rouse, Brethower finished ninth in a field of 28 jumpers with an effort of 16-3, while Sims was 19th with a 14-8.

Sims said the most difficult aspect of her learning the event was simply how to do it the right way.

“It took me a long time to learn the technique, which is the most important thing,” she said. “We take seven steps on our right foot, but it also depends on how fast you're running.”

Brethower also competes in the 400 meters and the 4x400-meter relay, but said the style of running is different when it comes to sprinting down a runway toward the sand pit as opposed to down the home stretch on the track, she said.

“It's not like running on a track,” said Brethower. “You have to explode once you're in the air.”

Liberty Hill head girls' coach Susie Kemper named exactly that as the most critical component of competing successfully in the event.

“Explosiveness is important – probably the number one thing,” said Kemper. “Some of that can be taught, but a lot of it is natural ability.”

Sims said finding the proper place on the runway to begin her approach is a puzzle that has continued to confound her over the years.

“Definitely something I've struggled with,” she said. “It seems like my mark is never in the right place.”

Brethower added although there is sometimes a temptation to check where you are on the runway, one must resist by focusing further ahead toward the objective.

“You can't look down,” she said. “You need to keep your head up at all times.”

Next Wednesday and Thursday, the district meet will take place at East View, with Brethower and Sims looking to qualify for the area meet in the hopes of eventually making it to the state championships on May 12-14 at the University of Texas.

Kemper listed a few of her athletes she believes have a chance to advance once the big end-of-season meets begin.

“I think (freshman) Avery Frank in the 800 and 1600 meters and (junior) Sofie Emmitte in the 200 have a good shot,” she said. “Also, our 4x200-meter relay team (Cadence Colicher, Alison Keene, Sims and Emmitte).”

Kemper said workouts tend to change a bit heading down the stretch of the season.

“We had a good workout yesterday (Monday), but we're going to taper off a little,” she said. “But, things are looking pretty good – we've had most of our girls get personal bests this season.”

Hopefully, Brethower and Sims will have plenty to cheer about next week, only a different type than they're used to in the fall and winter – although one definitely helps the other, said Brethower.

“Cheerleading definitely helps our endurance,” she said. “Because we do so much.”