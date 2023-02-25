All journeys eventually come to an end and for the second straight season, Liberty Hill's trip through the bracket of the Class 5A state championships ended on the floor of Littleton Gym at Blossom Athletic Center in San Antonio.

After suffering defeat at the hands of district rival and eventual state champion Cedar Park during their previous postseason visit to the Alamo City in last year's regional finals, the Lady Panthers fell to Wagner at the same stage this year by a 64-48 score on Saturday afternoon.

Evie Bruce led Liberty Hill with 20 points, while Gabby Mundy added 16 and Ella Granda 10, but it wasn't enough against a tough Thunderbirds team that now advances to the state tournament next week in their hometown at the Alamodome.

Liberty Hill head coach Chris Lange credited Wagner with providing top-notch opposition for his team.

“They're just a really good team,” he said. “They have girls that can knock down shots and are very athletic.”

Following an opening two quarters that saw them trail Wagner, 31-18, at halftime, the Lady Panthers attempted to get back into the game at the outset of the third period and it was Bruce who began the fightback with back-to-back buckets in pulling the Purple-and-Gold to within a single-digit deficit at 31-22.

However, each time Liberty Hill would gain some momentum, Wagner would seize it right back.

Lange said the difference from the first half was his players upped their intensity level a bit.

“It wasn't so much what Wagner did,” he said. “I think we just got a little more determined – we were able to get it back down to 14 or 15 a couple times, but it just wasn't enough.”

In fact, following Bruce's pair of baskets, the Lady Panthers would never get any closer on the scoreboard for the balance of the proceedings.

While the duo of Mundy and Bruce had largely carried Liberty Hill to this point in the playoffs, the Thunderbirds have depended on Sahvani Sancho and LA Sneed this postseason and the pair once again came through with 16 and 30 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Mundy was neutralized by the Wagner defense, having scored only two points in the first half before hitting her first 3-pointer of the contest late in the third quarter, as she and her teammates still trailed, 50-29, as the period came to its conclusion.

Wagner had focused on not letting Mundy beat them from the outset of the game, said Lange.

“Any good team better look out for Gabby and what she can do,” he said. “They were pushing her all over the gym, but the officials were letting them play.”

Mundy came alive in the fourth, though, scoring seven of her 16 points in the final eight minutes, but despite their best efforts, the Lady Panthers could close the gap to no closer than 13 points at 57-44 midway through the period.

Liberty Hill finished the season with an overall record of 31-10.

Despite the disappointment of defeat at the same stage as last season, Lange remained optimistic not only for the present – but the future – of his program.

“We came here and did what we were supposed to do – play hard and fight to the end,” he said. “We got to the regional finals two years in a row and most teams never make it. We're a young team, so I just told them I love them and I'm proud of them.”