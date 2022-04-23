Earlier in the season, the Lady Panthers had a nasty habit of playing poorly in the opening inning of games, one that turned potential victories into defeats before they had barely begun.

However, down the stretch of the district schedule – including a four-game winning streak that got them right back into the hunt for a playoff spot – they had largely cleaned up their first-inning act.

Until Friday night, though, when visiting Glenn hit three home runs in an eight-run first frame on the way to a 9-6 win over Liberty Hill, a defeat that doomed the Purple-and-Gold's postseason hopes.

But, despite being down, 8-0, after one inning of play, the Lady Panthers outscored the Grizzlies by a 6-1 margin over the final six innings in making it a game – something that didn't surprise Liberty Hill head coach Kristen Brewer.

“There was never any question in my mind we would fight back,” she said. “It's what we've done all season.”

Reese Albrecht started the game in the circle for the home side, but failed to record an out while allowing back-to-back-to-back home runs to the first three Glenn batters of the game on only 10 pitches on an evening when a steady 15-mph wind was blowing out to left field.

Lyssa Petru didn't fare much better in allowing five runs on four hits in an inning of work after relieving Albrecht and finishing the frame.

Liberty Hill's fortunes didn't change much for the better in the home half, either.

Albrecht singled to lead off, but was doubled off first base on a Molly Cochran liner to second, which brought Rylee Slimp to the plate with two outs.

Slimp drove a ball to the fence for a double, but was out attempting to stretch it into a triple to end the inning.

Ashleigh Heiderscheit entered the game in the second and pitched the final six innings, allowing only one run on six hits, while her teammates fought their way back into the game.

In the bottom of the second, Brooke Armstrong and Emma Petru banged back-to-back singles followed by a walk to Kylie Kirk to load the bases for senior second baseman Desiree Garza, who smoked a 2-2 pitch from Glenn starter Jocelyn Cantu over the left-field wall – a grand slam that instantly cut the deficit in half at 8-4.

But, despite having the bases loaded a second time in the inning with still only one out, Slimp struck out looking and Armstrong popped out to third to end the threat.

Heiderscheit made her only mistake of the night in the fifth when Glenn's Keyannah Chavez connected for her second home run of the game to increase the Grizzlies' lead to 9-4.

Liberty Hill would go on to leave two runners on base in both the third and fifth innings before finally cashing in a pair of runs in the sixth when Armstrong drove Albrecht home on a fielder's choice and Cochran scored on a Glenn error to make it a 9-6 game.

But, unfortunately that was as close as they would get, as Cantu got Albrecht to hit into a fielder's choice on her 147th and final pitch of the game after Heiderscheit had drawn a two-out walk to end the contest and the Lady Panthers' season.

Brewer could only rue her team's repeated missed opportunities, as the Lady Panthers left 10 runners on base for the game – although some questionable calls certainly didn't help the cause, she said.

“It's pretty hard to hit strikes that are called in the other batter's box,” said Brewer. “Their pitcher was living out there.”

Albrecht, Cochran and Kirk each had a pair of hits in the loss.

As for Heiderscheit's sparking performance under pressure, Brewer said the senior might've been motivated after having lost her spot as Liberty Hill's No. 1 starter with the emergence of Albrecht late in the season.

“I think Ashleigh had something to prove,” she said. “Glenn has some aggressive hitters and she did a good job of keeping the ball down.”

Liberty Hill finished the season with an overall record of 19-13, including a 5-9 mark in district play that left them tied with Cedar Park for sixth place in the standings and on the outside looking in at the playoffs for the second straight season after moving up to Class 5A last year.

However, the Lady Panthers won four of their last seven games to force the issue right down to the final pitch of the campaign.

Brewer said the strong stretch run was a result of some unnecessary distractions being eliminated from earlier on in the season.

“We had some outside stuff going on early in the year,” she said. “Next year, we need to get the buy-in sooner and unite as a team and trust each other from the beginning because we're a family.”