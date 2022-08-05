Finally, after all the offseason workouts and anticipation, the Lady Panthers volleyball squad took to the court against live competition for the first time on Friday, hosting a scrimmage event featuring seven other schools that were invited to take part in the proceedings.

The day's events ended a busy week for new Liberty Hill head coach Marie Bruce, who has taken over the program this season and is glad to have the season at hand despite the frantic first week of practice, which opened with tryouts on Monday and Tuesday.

“This is definitely the toughest week of the season,” said Bruce. “We've had some really long days.”

The Lady Panthers faced Salado, Pflugerville and East View in the main gym, while the junior varsity and freshman teams also saw action.

Bruce is carrying 15 players on her varsity roster, with 50 players in all on the four different squads and said it was difficult to pare down to that number from the 65 that tried out.

“Cutting players is the hardest part,” she said. “These girls have been with us all summer.”

Bruce added it was good to see her players against opposition for the first time in order to further her evaluation process as the season-opener nears next week with a dual match at Canyon Lake on Tuesday against Clemens and the host school.

“We had a chance today to work on our connections and compare ourselves to other varsity teams,” said Bruce. “I was really impressed with our team today.”

Carson Glenn is a starter on this year's team in Bruce's 6-2 formation after serving as a backup last season during her first campaign on the varsity side and the junior setter said she's working to get back to where she needs to be going into the new season.

“I didn't play club volleyball this summer,” she said. “So, I'm a little rusty.”

Glenn said the scrimmages provided a glimpse of what needs to be shored up before the matches begin to count in the standings.

“I think we did good today in continuing to build our connections and chemistry,” she said. “We want to be able to play at a high tempo, so we can catch other teams' blockers off guard.”

Now a varsity veteran, Glenn said part of her job description is to help show the ropes to the four new members of the team this year.

“We talk them through things on the court,” she said. “Things like it's not the end of the world if we lose a point.”

Liberty Hill will feature four players that stand six feet or taller this season in senior middle blocker Morgan Poulain (6-foot-2), junior outside hitter Gigi Mason (6-0), sophomore outside hitter Taylor Gaines (6-0) and sophomore middle blocker Ava Kostroun (6-1), a formidable quartet of firepower that provides Bruce with a veritable wall of resistance that can prove quite intimidating for opponents, she said.

“It's great to have big hitters across the net,” said Bruce. “Other coaches were coming up to me today joking for us to go easy on them.”

Bruce summarized the day's events with a positive review.

“Top to bottom, our entire team stepped up today,” she said. “We did really well – we just need to keep working on our connections and chemistry.”