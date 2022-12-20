Nothing like heading off for Christmas with a win and the Lady Panthers got an early present from Santa Claus in the form of a 59-23 home district win over Leander on Tuesday afternoon.

Gabby Mundy led Liberty Hill with 20 points, while fellow sophomore Evie Bruce added 12 in a contest that was close for a quarter before the Purple-and-Gold pulled away for an easy victory.

Lady Panthers head coach Chris Lange said the lopsided nature of the game allowed him to empty his bench and give playing time to those who may be counted on as the season progresses.

“I like to get everybody more minutes, especially the girls that don't get as much because you never know when an injury or something will pop up,” he said. “You need someone to be able to step in and handle it, so that's an opportunity for me to run some girls that usually don't play on a regular basis and also get players valuable minutes at other positions.”

As a result, Julia Ortiz, Reagan Robbins, Falon Stroup and Renee Stemmons all saw significant playing time in the contest and contributed to the victory, said Lange.

“Julia got to play, which is good because she comes to practice every day and helps out with the JV because our numbers are low, so it was a good opportunity to get her out there,” he said. “Renee's minutes are starting to go up – she's been really good on defense and I'm happy with how she's doing and Falon has been good on defense and with her rebounding.”

Mundy scored nine first-period points on the way to a 19-13 Liberty Hill lead after one.

However, once the second stanza got underway, the Lady Panthers' trademark smothering defense put the clamps on the Lions, allowing the visitors only a single point in the period.

While Leander's offense was sputtering, Liberty Hill's was hitting on all cylinders, as six Lady Panthers found the bottom of the net, with Ella Granda leading the way with five points, while Mundy and Bruce each added a pair of buckets to go with a 3-pointer from Abbie Billingsley and baskets by Ortiz and Stroup in providing a 39-14 halftime lead.

With the contest well in hand for the entire second half, the Lady Panthers breezed to the finish line for the victory.

In fact, after its 13-point outburst in the opening quarter, Leander only scored another 10 points combined the rest of the way.

On Friday, the Lady Panthers defeated Rouse, 48-29, after having downed defending state champion Cedar Park by a 45-35 score last Tuesday in the district opener.

Lange said Friday's road win over the Raiders was an example of the resolve his team has even when the going gets rough.

“We struggled for three quarters to keep up with them – Rouse is a big, physical team,” he said. “It wasn't the prettiest game, but we had a six or seven-point lead going into the fourth and we able to beat them by 19, so it was a great win, especially at their place after we came out flat, so I was proud of the girls.”

Liberty Hill (17-4, 3-0) remains in a first-place tie with Hays atop the district standings and will next play at the Lake Travis Christmas Tournament on Dec. 27-28 before resuming the league slate at home against Lehman on Jan. 3.

With an overhauled roster entering the current campaign due to the loss of much of the team that advanced to the Class 5A state quarterfinals last season to graduation, Lange is certainly pleased with where his squad sits entering the Christmas break.

“I think it's about where we're supposed to be right now,” he said. “I know we have a tough road ahead, but if you told me we'd be 2-1, I would've been really happy, so being 3-0 is perfect.”