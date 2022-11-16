Marie Bruce entered her first season as Liberty Hill head volleyball coach with high hopes.

However, the Lady Panthers have not only met her expectations, but exceeded them and will now play at the Class 5A state tournament on Friday with a chance to win the first title in the program's history.

According to Bruce, her squad's potential has combined with work ethic and belief in propelling them to where it currently finds itself.

“Going in, I knew our team was super-talented,” said Bruce. “But, they've really bought into me and what I want from them. Most of all, they believe in themselves.”

Liberty Hill finished in second place in the district standings by virtue of its pair of defeats at the hands of Rouse, but when the Raiders once again stood in their way in the regional finals on Saturday, the Lady Panthers exacted revenge on their rivals with a stirring 3-1 (11-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-22) victory.

Bruce said once her team dropped the opening set, they knew they needed an all-out effort to get back into the match and eventually prevail.

“We had to reset ourselves after that first set and remember our game plan,” she said. “With every match being win-or-go-home at this point, that's even more reason to leave it all out on the court.”

Leading the way against Rouse was junior outside hitter Gigi Mason, who collected 19 kills, while Taylor Gaines hammered home 11 and Kealy Dirner eight.

While Dirner has been among the Lady Panthers' kill leaders all season, Bruce said Gaines has steadily improved her play as the campaign has progressed and is now an integral part of the Liberty Hill rotation.

“Taylor has been huge for us in the playoffs,” she said of the sophomore outside hitter. “Especially against Rouse.”

Carson Glenn led the Lady Panthers with 21 assists, while senior Macy Land added 14 in the victory, as Keegan Walton had 23 digs and senior middle blocker Morgan Poulain six blocks.

Previously, in the regional semifinals, the Lady Panthers defeated Sharyland, 3-0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-22) last Friday, as Dirner had nine kills and Poulain eight.

Walton provided 14 digs, while sophomore Annie Witt added 11 and Ava Kostroun blocked six shots.

Liberty Hill (42-10) will face Frisco Reedy on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, with the team traveling to the Dallas area on Thursday morning to acclimate itself to the surroundings.

If the Lady Panthers defeat Reedy, they will play the winner of the Colleyville Heritage-Lake Creek match on Saturday at 3 p.m. for the Class 5A state championship.

The occasion will mark the furthest Bruce has ever progressed in the playoffs in her career, which includes previous stints as head coach at Austin and Glenn High Schools and the first time the Lady Panthers have reached the state tournament as a Class 5A program, with previous visits under former head coach Gretchen Peterson in Class 4A.

“For me, it's special and rare and I'm honored,” said Bruce. “It's awesome and it's going to be a great experience for everyone. We just need to enjoy the moment and stay the course.”