For awhile on Tuesday night, it seemed as if visiting Lehman would only score as many points for the entire game as hosts Liberty Hill had put on the board in the first and fourth quarters – 14.

However, a couple late baskets by the visitors prevented that ignominy in a 71-18 Lady Panthers victory over the Lobos.

Gabby Mundy led Liberty Hill with 20 points in the contest, while Evie Bruce and Ella Granda each added 12 in the blowout win.

Early on, it was senior Abbie Billingsley who had the hot hand, scoring a pair of baskets, as the Lady Panthers took a quick 8-0 lead right off the bat before Lehman could respond, not finding the bottom of the net for the first time until the opening period was already nearly half over.

Back-to-back-to-back steals resulted in baskets for Mundy, Bruce and Granda and the home side led, 14-3 after one quarter.

Freshman Lyndsey Bullock hit a 3-pointer to begin the second stanza and Liberty Hill outscored Lehman by a 17-4 margin in the period on the way to a 31-9 halftime lead.

According to Liberty Hill head coach Chris Lange, his club was lethargic at the outset, only to gain momentum as the game wore on.

“We came out a little bit sloppy at the beginning of the game,” said Lange. “We didn't take care of the ball, had trouble finishing short shots and didn't allow the lead to build as it should've.”

Mundy hit a pair of free throws to open the third quarter and the Purple-and-Gold continued to extend its lead, including consecutive baskets by freshman Falon Stroup in taking a 57-11 lead after three.

In the fourth, Billingsley finished off the game as she had begun it, with another four points and victory was sealed.

Lange said his team bounced back in the second two quarters and played the brand of basketball he expects from them.

“In the second half, I think we played a lot better,” he said. “We took better care of the ball and started making those short shots, making the officials call fouls and attacked them a little more – it was good to see.”

One player Lange highlighted was freshman Renee Stemmons, who scored six points and pulled down seven rebounds.

“It was nice to see that from Renee,” said Lange. “I think she's taking steps in the right direction and has been playing solid defense.”

Liberty Hill (21-5, 4-0) remains tied atop the district standings with Hays and will next travel to Lockhart on Friday in search of maintaining its perfect league mark going into a showdown with the Hawks when the Lady Panthers return home to host their new rivals next Tuesday night.

In the meantime, though, Lange was glad to emerge from the Christmas break from district play with a win that should propel them forward – despite the one-sided nature of the game, he said.

“Sometimes the easy ones are the ones that frustrate you the most,” said Lange. “You have to make sure your players are up to the challenge and don't take them too lightly.”