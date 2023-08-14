When the Lady Panthers step onto the volleyball court this season, they’ll be looking to build on a spectacular campaign that saw the Purple-and-Gold advance all the way to the Class 5A state tournament.

Despite a defeat in the semifinals, Liberty Hill head coach Marie Bruce is optimistic her players can carry over the positive momentum gained from their postseason run of last year.

“Our girls know now what to expect,” she said. “So, there’s still pressure on them, but it’s a different kind of pressure.”

Liberty Hill finished with an overall record of 42-11, along with an 11-3 district mark, which was good for a second-place finish in the league standings.

Buoying Bruce’s bullishness on her squad entering this season is the fact it lost only four seniors from last year’s team to graduation, with the most notable being middle blocker Morgan Poulain, who will play at Sam Houston State University, an NCAA Division I program in Huntsville.

However, the void left by the 6-foot-2 Poulain will be filled by a pair of juniors in Ava Kostroun and Aubrey Hughes.

On the outside, the powerful duo of seniors Gigi Mason and Kealy Dirner will return, along with juniors Annie Witt and Taylor Gaines to give the Lady Panthers plenty of firepower at the net, while seniors Carson Glenn and Keegan Walton will anchor the back row.

Mason led Liberty Hill last season with 437 kills, while Dirner (352), Witt (336) and Gaines (271) were second through fourth, respectively.

Last season marked Bruce’s maiden voyage as the Lady Panthers’ sideline boss after taking over the reins from longtime head coach Gretchen Peterson, who stepped down after leading Liberty Hill for 18 seasons.

So, was Bruce surprised at the success her team had so early in her tenure?

Yes and no, she said.

“Once we made the playoffs, I just wanted to get past the first round,” said Bruce. “But once we beat Rouse (in the regional finals) we realized what we were really capable of.”

Ultimately, the Lady Panthers lost to Reedy in the semifinals at the state tournament and Bruce said despite that success, a return trip this season is anything but guaranteed.

“People that really know volleyball know how difficult it is to get to state,” she said. “There are just so many tough matches in our district and region. Last year we had to get past Tivy, Canyon and Rouse, which were all huge wins for us and even Sharyland (in the regional semifinals) – all of them were difficult. So, we can’t take anything for granted this year.”

Indeed, the Lady Panthers’ district schedule will present the same challenges as last year with perennial powers Rouse and Cedar Park the primary obstacles, but Bruce is more concerned with the end result, she said.

“Our first goal is just to make the playoffs,” said Bruce. “So, we have to set ourselves up to make the postseason.”

For her from a coaching standpoint, Bruce said having an entire year of experience within the program will make a massive difference from where she was a year ago.

“Just knowing the girls and having a full offseason with them is the biggest thing,” she said. “Having already built those relationships.”

Bruce attributed much of the team’s success last year to the players policing themselves to a large degree.

“Our players take real ownership of their successes and failures, and we hold ourselves to a higher standard,” she said. “I’m really proud of how much we grew over the course of the season.”

With an entire offseason to further evaluate her team, Bruce has used that time wisely.

“Based on last season, we’re now able to identify our strengths and weaknesses,” she said. “For example, our serving and back-row attacks needed to be better.”

As overseer of the entire program, Bruce said she looks for particular personality traits when looking to fill the freshman and junior varsity rosters, so when the time comes to replenish the ranks of the varsity squad, the transition is seamless.

“What I look for is three things,” she said. “Players that work hard, want to improve and are highly competitive and never satisfied. But the biggest thing is to always think of the team first and put that before individual success.”