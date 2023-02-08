When Gabby Mundy banked a 3-pointer in from near midcourt as overtime expired during the Lady Panthers' home district game against Glenn on Wednesday night to tie the contest, the home crowd exploded.

However, four minutes of game time later, it was the visiting support that was cheering a 55-48 double-overtime victory for the Grizzlies that secured second place in the district standings, with Liberty Hill finishing in third after being swept by its nearby neighbors in the season series.

As a result, the Lady Panthers will open the Class 5A state playoffs against Boerne Champion on either Monday or Tuesday.

Mundy poured in a game-high 20 points, but it was her desperation heave at the buzzer of the first extra session that extended the contest to a second overtime, only for Glenn to outscore the home side by an 11-3 margin over the final four minutes to claim victory.

Liberty Hill head coach Chris Lange said the ball was in the right player's hands at the right time.

“Gabby's a go-to player – she handles the moment pretty well,” he said. “It was nice to see her bank it in.”

Following a first half that saw the teams combine for only 30 points with Liberty Hill leading, 16-14, on a Renee Stemmons bucket as the clock ran out, the second half began with more urgency as the teams opened up offensively.

After Ella Granda scored to put the Purple-and-Gold up, 21-20, with 3:10 left in the third, the Grizzlies scored five straight points before Stemmons leveled the game at 24-24 entering the fourth quarter.

Mundy started the final period with a basket-and-one, but Glenn quickly rebounded with back-to-back baskets before Granda rebounded a Mundy miss and put it up and in to tie the game at 29-29.

After missing a previous free throw with 6.7 seconds left in regulation, Mundy sunk another to tie the game at 39-39 and send it to overtime.

The teams combined for as many points (30) in the fourth quarter alone as they had in the entire first half before scoring six apiece in the first overtime.

Lange said the epic contest was just another in a long line of fierce battles between the two.

“Glenn and us play pretty tight games usually,” he said. “We came up on the short end of it tonight and it's a bummer, but we're going to get ready for the next game.”

Along with Mundy's 20 points, Granda scored 13 while Stemmons added eight in defeat.

Glenn's Soma Okolo led the Grizzlies with 18 points.

Liberty Hill ended the regular season with an overall record of 27-9 with a district mark of 10-4.

The difference between finishing second and third in the standings meant facing either Tivy (19-7, 10-4) – which Glenn will now play in the first round – or Champion (28-6, 12-2), although Lange said there's not a big difference either way.

“I've seen them both play and they're both good teams,” he said. “No matter what, you have to show up and play and if you do a good job, you have a chance to move on – that's what we did last year and hopefully, that's what we get to do this year.”