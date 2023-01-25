Nobody can ever accuse Brooklyn Escobar of not giving her all for the team in the proverbial blood-seat-and-tears department.

Only moments into Liberty Hill's home district contest against Cedar Park on Tuesday night, the Lady Panthers' sophomore goalkeeper already had blood running down the back of her left thigh after going to ground to make a save in the early going of a 0-0 draw against the Timberwolves.

Lady Panthers head coach Landon Maddux said Escobar gives his squad a chance to win whenever she's between the sticks.

“Brooklyn's fantastic – she's saved us all year,” he said. “When you have a really good goalkeeper, you can go far because if the other team can't score they can't win.”

On a cold, blustery night when the wind chill flirted with freezing due to 15-20 mile-per-hour winds, keeping the ball on the ground was critical in maintaining possession and early on it was the visitors who looked more threatening.

The first real scoring opportunity for either side didn't present itself until the 13th minute when a Cedar Park shot was sent goalward only to be successfully dealt with by Escobar.

In the 18th minute, the Lady Panthers won a corner, but to no avail, as the swirling winds made it difficult to swing a cross into a dangerous area.

Escobar was forced into a fine save in the 24th minute when the Timberwolves' Lily Rangel tested her and after another Cedar Park shot was fired into the side netting in the 26th minute, the game remained scoreless at the half.

In the second half, the Lady Panthers were able to control more of the ball, but still neither side was able to crack the code and break the deadlock.

Perhaps the most dramatic moment of the evening was when Escobar charged off her line in the 73rd minute to challenge an onrushing Timberwolves player and successfully smothered the ball before the attacker could out maneuver her.

Liberty Hill's most dangerous opportunity of the night was in the 77th minute when freshman Maelynn Rongey gathered the ball to the right of the Cedar Park goal and unleashed a laser off her right foot that flashed just wide of the top-left corner of the net.

Maddux praised Rongey for her ability to quickly provide a spark from anyplace on the field.

“Maelynn can score at any moment – she can score from deep and she can explode,” he said. “You don't know what you're going to get and that's the game you play as a coach – you have a lot of young players up top and it's a question of who's going to show up that day and she showed up when I put her in that position. Maelynn can do a lot for us and she has a great four years of soccer ahead of her.”

Currently, Rongey's four goals on the season tie her with sophomore Gracie Garner for the team lead.

Finally, Escobar once again stood tall by finishing the game just as she had begun it by putting her body on the line.

After Cedar Park won a free kick 25 yards out in the dying seconds, the ball was sent on a high arc toward goal in a last-gasp chance, only for Escobar to leap above the crowd and secure it with both hands to preserve a point in the standings.

The occasion marked Escobar's sixth shutout of the current campaign and the fifth consecutive contest in which the Purple-and-Gold have kept a clean sheet.

Upon walking off the field, Escobar removed a black thigh wrap she had donned at halftime to reveal red streaks that had remained throughout the contest.

Maddux was impressed with his keeper's rugged nature.

“She was bleeding from the first five minutes, but didn't complain, got out there and kept the game even for us,” he said. “The fact we have Brooklyn, we feel lucky – she's just a tough kid and a rock for us back there.”

Liberty Hill (4-1-5, 0-0-1) will next travel to Rouse to face the Raiders on Friday night following the hard-earned point against the Timberwolves to open district play – a result Maddux will take, but acknowledged his team has some work to do.

“It was a tough game, they're aggressive and physical and play a high press and we knew that, but I think it got in our heads a little bit,” he said. “But, we shook it off, got a draw in our first district game and I'm proud of the girls for sticking through it, but we definitely have a lot of room for improvement.”