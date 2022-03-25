Liberty Hill's female footballers will take to the plastic pitch at Hays High School in Buda on Friday night in their continued quest to win the program's ever-elusive first-ever state championship as the Class 5A playoffs get underway with the Lady Panthers taking on Alamo Heights.

Bench boss Darren Bauer and his side are hoping to exceed last season's run, which ended in the third round with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of eventual state champion Dripping Springs.

Many crucial pieces of the puzzle from last year were lost to graduation, but others have stepped up in their stead, although Liberty Hill (17-2-4, 10-1-3) failed to defend its district title of last year, instead settling for runner-up status to Cedar Park.

With spring break having just concluded last week, the Lady Panthers had a break in their schedule, with no competitive games to play for a nearly a two-week span with the exception of an exhibition contest against Cedar Ridge earlier this week.

Bauer said the break can help and potentially hurt a team simultaneously.

“I think it's a double-edged sword,” he said. “I hate it because I like routines, but it does give our girls a chance to refresh from a busy season that's been fast and furious.”

Senior midfielder Emma Stephens appreciated the chance to hit the reset button before beginning the business end of the campaign.

“For me, it's better to get a break to clear my head at this point in the season,” she said. “So, now I'm more excited about getting back to play again.”

Stephens said it's important to get out of the gates quickly against Alamo Heights, who finished the season with an overall record of 13-4-4 to go with a 10-4-2 district mark.

“We just need to take care of business in the first 10-15 minutes,” she said. “We always have chances – we just need to get them into the back of the net.”

Every game from here on out is potentially Stephens' final contest as a competitive player, as the gifted playmaker has chosen to not play in college – something she said has begun to hit home.

“I hadn't really thought about it at all until this week,” said Stephens, who is second on the squad with 16 goals and 12 assists this season. “I'm excited, but I'm also kind of sad because once it's all over, I think I'll miss it. But that just motivates me to play my best every game for the rest of the way.”

As for what will occur on the field on Friday night, Stephens said she and her teammates are more focused on executing their game properly than being overly concerned about the opposition.

“I think it's better to not know how they play,” she said of the Mules. “So, that way, we're still respectful of them, but not worried.”

Bauer echoed that sentiment.

“We just need to go out and play our game,” he said. “It's as simple as that.”

Bauer added his players are probably more relaxed at this point of the season despite the stakes being higher.

“We've had the entire year to play together and build the kind of chemistry we need,” he said. “We know what kind of team we are and what we're going to do.”

Earlier this season, the Lady Panthers struggled to capitalize on scoring chances – including in a pair of scoreless draws against Cedar Park – but Bauer is convinced his team's troubles of burying the ball are in the rear-view mirror as they hit the postseason road.

“The last three or four games, we've been getting better,” he said. “We've done a better job of finishing our chances, but we've also been creating better chances.”

Indeed, Liberty Hill has netted a combined 18 goals in the four games since the second 0-0 stalemate with the Timberwolves – all victories.

Stephens admitted to her own struggles at times this season – along with her teammates' – but the time for all that is now gone, she said.

“I've definitely had my ups and downs,” said Stephens. “But, now I just really have to push myself to stay motivated and keep playing and working for the team.”