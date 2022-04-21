Despite a brave fightback in their game against No. 9 Georgetown on Tuesday night, the Lady Panthers came up short in a 9-6 road defeat to the Eagles.

However, despite the loss, Liberty Hill's quest for a coveted playoff spot continues with postseason play still a distinct possibility with only the regular-season finale at home against Glenn on Friday night left to lock up postseason passage.

A victory for the Purple-and-Gold over the Grizzlies coupled with a Cedar Park loss to Georgetown and an East View defeat to Leander would leave the Lady Panthers level with the Patriots at 6-8 in district play for the fourth and final postseason position, which would precipitate a one-game playoff.

The teams traded wins in the season series between the clubs with East View prevailing, 14-11, in the district opener on March 1 and the Lady Panthers paying back the favor with a 4-2 away win on March 29.

Liberty Hill used the momentum from the win in the rematch to embark on a four-game winning streak that brought its season back from the brink of playoff elimination and also coincided with the emergence of junior Reese Albrecht in the circle as the Lady Panthers' top gun.

During the stretch, Albrecht pitched three consecutive complete games in which she hurled 21 innings, while allowing 10 runs (five earned) on 20 hits, striking out 20 while only walking six to go with a 2.14 earned-run-average.

Even the defeat to Georgetown provided inspiration, as it was an example of how the Lady Panthers have righted the ship after navigating through stormy waters by putting all phases of the game on proper display simultaneously.

“Our girls played well against Georgetown last night on offense, defense and pitching. We haven’t synced all three aspects of the game on the same night since earlier in the season and that tells me maybe everything is starting to click at the right time for us,” said Brewer. “I feel we've started playing together more and with more confidence, playing a role and playing for each other rather than playing for a stat or a start.”

According to Brewer, the main catalysts for the reversal in form are a group of six.

“Reese (Albrecht) has certainly stepped up in the circle for us keeping batters at bay,” she said. “Next, I would have to say our top five slugging percentage leaders – Kylie (Kirk), Brooke (Armstrong), Rylee (Slimp), Molly (Cochran) and Emma (Petru).”

Against Georgetown, Armstrong and Kirk each homered to give Liberty Hill 28 long balls for the season as Kirk and Slimp are tied for the team lead with seven each.

In the first meeting with Glenn this season, the Lady Panthers quickly fell behind the Grizzlies, 4-0, in the first inning of an eventual 10-4 loss and Brewer realizes this time around, that simply can't happen.

“We must have cleaner defense starting from the very first inning and make adjustments at the plate earlier in the game,” she said. “Bottom line, we need to show up as the team we are now.”

Following a first season of Class 5A competition that saw the Lady Panthers miss out on the postseason party, Brewer said the desire definitely burns withing the ranks of her roster to ensure no further disappointment.

“I don’t know a coach or a team that doesn’t want to make the playoffs and we're no different,” she said. “Absolutely, we want to extend our season and keep playing into the school year. We want to represent our school and our community every year in a playoff run to state.”

Brewer said it's quite remarkable how her team has rebounded considering the poor start it had to the district schedule.

“It’s a blessing we still have a chance considering the hole we dug for ourselves in the first round, but as I’ve said before, this team has no quit and fights to the end,” she said. “It's some added pressure for sure. We're fighting to play another day and for the seniors to have one more game in their high-school career. If you think about it, though, that’s exactly what the playoffs are. Hopefully, this is a little extra prep for that journey.”