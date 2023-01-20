A long time ago, someone said it's not how you start, but how you finish.

On Friday night, the Lady Panthers scored only eight points in the first quarter in their home district contest against Rouse, but went on to pour in 25 in the fourth period of a 53-26 victory over the Raiders.

Gabby Mundy led the Purple-and-Gold with 20 points, while Ella Granda added 15 and Evie Bruce 10, as the home side cruised to an easy win despite the slow start.

Lady Panthers head coach Chris Lange attributed his team's rough, early going to the visitors' defensive scheme.

“Basketball is a lot about matchups and whatever Rouse was doing caused us to fall into a trap,” he said. “Which makes two games in a row when we've struggled at the beginning.”

Neither side could find the bottom of the basket at the outset, though, as it took until only 4:50 remained in the opening quarter before Liberty Hill got on the board with a free throw by Granda to cut Rouse's lead to 2-1 and not until 2:39 was left did the Lady Panthers hit their first shot from the field on a Mundy 3-pointer in taking a 4-2 lead.

After the opening eight minutes ended with a baseball-like score of 8-4, the Raiders' offensive woes continued in the second stanza, while the home side's problems seemed to be solved.

Freshman Renee Stemmons completed a basket-and-one in closing out a 13-0 Liberty Hill run that included back-to-back threes from Mundy, as the Lady Panthers outscored Rouse by a 15-3 margin in taking a 23-7 halftime lead.

Lange said his team's trademark tough defending allowed the Lady Panthers to gain control of the game.

“In the second quarter, our defense began to take over,” he said. “When your offense isn't working very well, you have to trust your defense. We pride ourselves on how we work on defense and I think we did a good job – we gave them a little wrinkle they weren't ready for. We got some easy buckets in transition and some steals that got us going.”

However, just like the game had begun, the Lady Panthers seemed to be in a malaise in starting the second half, being outscored by Rouse, 12-6, in making what seemed like a runaway a 10-point game at 29-19 after three with the Raiders within striking distance.

But, any hopes of a Rouse fightback quickly evaporated in the fourth.

Granda converted a basket-and-one to open the scoring and after the Raiders' Cadence Williams hit a free throw, Mundy, Abbie Billingsley and Bruce all scored before Granda finished off Liberty Hill's second 13-0 run of the game in taking a commanding lead it wouldn't relinquish.

In fact, Liberty Hill's 25 points in the final period was only one fewer than Rouse managed for the entire game, which Lange said was due to an awakening by his side.

“We finally figured out how to run our offense in the fourth quarter,” he said. “So, it was nice to see the girls execute a little better and come away with the points.”

Lange highlighted the inspired play of Granda, as the junior guard seemed to get better as the game wore on.

“Ella's been in a little bit of a slump lately and was struggling to find points,” he said. “But, tonight she really came through – she was more aggressive attacking the basket, got some rebounds and put-backs and hit some free throws, so I was really proud to see her step up and get it going again.”

Liberty Hill (24-7, 7-2) will next play consecutive road games against Leander on Tuesday and Lehman next Friday before returning to host Lockhart on Jan. 31.

Following those three contests, the final two games of the regular season – against Hays away and Glenn at home will loom large for the Lady Panthers as they fight to secure a higher playoff seed – something Lange wholeheartedly believes his team is capable of, he said.

“I told the girls tonight we just have to take care of business,” said Lange. “If we can win four out of our last five, we'll be sitting in second place at worst. But, every game is a chance to win and we have the team to do it – just a matter of executing and being more disciplined.”