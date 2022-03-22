After being shut out on their home field in their last game by Leander, 10-0, the only way was up for the Lady Panthers on Tuesday night as they hosted Georgetown.
Or, so it seemed.
After plating a pair of runs in the first inning against Liberty Hill starter Kylie Kirk, the Eagles tacked on another six in the top of the second on the way to a 14-0 victory in a game that was called after six innings due to the 10-run rule.
The Lady Panthers could only muster a pair of hits – an Emma Petru single in the second and another off the bat of Reese Albrecht in the third – against Georgetown starter Madison Hartley, who pitched a complete game in striking out 11 against only one walk in an 87-pitch performance.
Georgetown had no such trouble generating offense, though, in pounding out 12 hits in the game, including a pair each by Hartley, Rainey Kunz and Macie McLellan in quickly pouncing on Kirk, who was charged with nine runs on seven hits in three innings – including a two-run homer in the second by Kennedy Miller that sailed high and far over the left-field wall – while striking out two and walking three.
Ashleigh Heiderscheit relieved Kirk in the fourth and pitched the final three frames of the game, but didn't fare much better in allowing five runs on five hits with one strikeout and a pair of bases-on-balls.
Making matters worse for the Lady Panthers were four errors committed on the evening.
Liberty Hill (15-9, 1-5) has now been outscored a combined 24-0 in the past two games and will next play at Glenn on Friday night.