Going into this season's Class 5A state playoffs, the Lady Panthers were determined to avoid their postseason fate of the past four years when they exited with opening-round losses.

Following a 3-0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-22) victory over Tivy at LBJ High School in Johnson City on Tuesday night, the Purple-and-Gold could rest assured when their heads hit pillows, knowing they will indeed live to fight another day after having vanquished the ghosts of previous postseasons.

“There is so much pressure off our shoulders now,” said junior outside hitter Kealy Dirner, who led Liberty Hill with 11 kills. “When the match started, I was nervous like 'This is really happening.'”

Lady Panthers head coach Marie Bruce breathed a sigh of relief after her team was able to close out the Antlers in straight sets despite trailing until midway through the final stanza after winning the first two sets.

“They (Tivy) really came out on fire in the third set,” said Bruce. “They were talking more and moving better – we didn't match that and they outworked us.”

However, after winning the opening point of the third set on a kill from Ava Kostroun, Tivy stormed back in surging ahead and leading by as many as four points at 12-8 before the Lady Panthers found a solution.

Liberty Hill embarked on a 6-1 run, fueled by a pair of kills and a block by sophomore Annie Witt to take a 17-14 lead.

Despite the Antlers leveling the score once again at 20-20, Liberty Hill finished off the match with a 5-2 run that included a pair of kills by Gigi Mason before Witt hammered home the match-winner.

Dirner began the match with a purpose, collecting a kill and an ace on back-to-back points to start the scoring, with fellow junior outside hitter Mason imposing her will on the Tivy defense with four kills to help Liberty Hill take a 12-9 advantage midway through the set.

But, Tivy would prove tough in going on an 8-2 run late on to tie the score at 21-21 before Kostroun pounded a winner from her middle blocker position and Dirner ended the set exactly how she began it with a kill and ace for the final two points.

Throughout the match, though, it wasn't just Dirner's net presence and serving skills that were on display – but also her defensive prowess in repelling several howitzers off the swings of Tivy hitters to keep plays alive that were seemingly ticketed for the hardwood – a fact that wasn't lost on Bruce in the aftermath.

“We've been putting a lot of pressure on Kealy to be a more well-rounded player,” said Bruce. “We've wanted her to realize her complete role on the team and tonight she stepped up big for us.”

Dirner admitted the additional responsibilities can be a bit burdensome, but embraces the concept of helping her team win in a variety of ways.

“It's difficult to do,” she said, of getting low to dig balls off the floor in addition to flying high above the net. “But, as a hitter you're a better player if you play defense also.”

After claiming the first set, Mason collected three of Liberty Hill's first five points of the second set to go with an ace from Keegan Walton in taking a 9-3 lead.

The Lady Panthers went on to build as much as an 11-point lead in the set, powered by a kill and block on back-to-back points by Kostroun before Dirner finished it off with a kill.

Liberty Hill improved its overall record for the current campaign to 38-10 and will next face Harlandale (28-5, 14-0) – the District 28 champions – in the area round on Friday at a yet-to-be-determined location and time.

The Lady Panthers succeeded in avoiding Smithson Valley and Canyon in the bi-district round after their victory over Cedar Park on Friday clinched the No. 2 seed in District 25, thus allowing them to face Tivy in the opener – a win that proved to be a proper springboard for her squad, said Bruce.

“Beating Cedar Park was a massive win for us,” she said of the 3-0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-22) road success over the Timberwolves that broke a tie between the teams for second place in the district standings. “It made it a little easier for us.”

Bruce added the intensity gets kicked up a notch come playoff time due to the finality facing the side that suffers defeat.

“Once you get here, it's do or die,” she said. “So, we really have to express to the players the importance of every point. But, it's a balance between understanding that importance and not getting too uptight.”