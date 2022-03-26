With all the seasoned, experienced players the Lady Panthers had on the pitch for their Class 5A state playoff opener against Alamo Heights on Friday night at Bob Shelton Stadium in Buda, it all came down to not the feet of an upperclassman to decide the issue, but the hands of a freshman.

Brooklyn Escobar made three saves in a penalty-kick shootout after the sides had played a 2-2 draw through 80 minutes of regulation and another 20 of extra time and Liberty Hill defeated the Mules, 5-4, on penalties to advance to the second round of the postseason.

Senior Katie Wilson buried her chance in the 10th round before Escobar stood on her line in the Liberty Hill goal with the game in her hands as the crowd fell eerily silent while the Alamo Heights player approached the spot and placed the ball down.

Seconds later, it was all over as Escobar dove to her right to successfully parry the ball to safety, causing her teammates to flood onto the field in celebration as the first-year goalkeeper rushed out to meet them.

Escobar attributed her success in the shootout to a higher power.

“I just put my trust in God,” she said. “I let him guide me whichever way I need to go.”

Earlier this season, the Lady Panthers had participated in a shootout in a tournament game, which was Escobar's first taste of the format at the high-school level and as extra time wore on without a winning goal for either side, she said she had a feeling it would come down to penalties.

“I just said to myself, 'Well, here we go again,'” she said. “But, really, it's 100 percent mental.”

Truth be told, the contest could've been done and dusted by halftime following a first 40 minutes that saw the Lady Panthers carve out one scoring chance after another against a beleaguered Alamo Heights defense, but to no avail, as 12 shots went wanting without one hitting the back of the net – the most dangerous of which was in the 21st minute when senior midfielder Emma Stephens found the ball at her feet at point-blank range in front of Mules goalkeeper Hannah Simpson, only to blast it over the bar in keeping the contest scoreless.

Finally, following several well-crafted scoring chances that had gone by the wayside, the game's first goal came out of seemingly nothing, as junior Chloe Ludwick pounced on a loose ball in the Alamo Heights area and put it past Simpson for a 1-0 Liberty Hill lead in the 31st minute.

Less than 60 seconds later right after the restart, the Mules had their only serious chance of the half, as the ball was quickly moved downfield before Escobar was forced into her first save of the evening to preserve the single-goal lead, which lasted until halftime.

The Lady Panthers fired 13 shots in the first half to Alamo Heights' two, leaving Liberty Hill head coach Darren Bauer to rue his side's missed opportunities to put the game away early.

“The entire game went exactly like we wanted it to,” he said. “But, we didn't finish our chances.”

Once the second half began, the Lady Panthers came out of the break determined to add to their lead, as Neeley Giessinger and Kailey Fowler had shots saved by Simpson to keep the game at 1-0.

But, in the 46th minute, Fowler gathered the ball near midfield and embarked on a 50-yard sprint down the left sideline that took the junior striker all the way to the end line before curling back and laying off an inch-perfect pass to an an onrushing Giessinger, who calmly slotted the ball past Simpson and into the low-right corner of the net for a 2-0 Liberty Hill lead.

However, it was quite apparent the Mules would be stubborn in mounting a fightback and in the 65th minute, Alamo Heights pulled back a goal on a sequence that began with a free kick from 30 yards out that pinballed around the area before finding its way past Escobar to halve the Liberty Hill lead at 2-1.

Giessinger continued her assault down the right flank of the Alamo Heights defense with one speedy run after another, eluding tackles along the way, firing a pair of shots that were dealt with by Simpson before Escobar was forced into one at the opposite end of the field in the 77th minute.

Finally, the Mules' relentless pursuit of an equalizer paid off in the 79th minute when they scored off a corner kick to level the game at 2-2, sending it to extra time.

Bauer said the ferocity with which Alamo Heights poured forward to tie the game was one only seen in the most desperate situations.

“You don't see that kind of pressure put on by a team in the regular season,” he said. “So, it's always going to be difficult to deal with.”

Liberty Hill had a pair of chances to strike for a winner in the pair of 10-minute extra sessions, the first a corner in the 83rd minute and a beautiful through ball from Fowler than sprung Giessinger loose in the 95th only for the sophomore's effort to beat Simpson, but deflect harmlessly off the outside of the right post.

Cordelia Brown was the first to step to the spot in the shootout, only for her shot to be saved by Simpson, but then reversed after it was deemed the keeper had left her line early to defend the shot.

However, Brown's second attempt flew high over the crossbar to no avail.

After Alamo Heights' initial attempt crashed off the crossbar, Stephens stepped up and coolly beat Simpson to give Liberty Hill a 1-0 lead.

The teams traded goals on the next five attempts, with Kassidy Contreras and Fowler finding the net for Liberty Hill before Alyssa Lee's effort caromed off the bar, leaving proceedings level at 3-3.

But, that was when Escobar put her stamp on the shootout with the first of her saves in the fifth round, which was followed by Ludwick's successful attempt to give the Lady Panthers a 4-3 lead and the chance to claim victory.

But, Alamo Heights scored on the next shot to extend the shootout before Giessinger's attempt was saved and the Mules next shot missed the net entirely, setting up Wilson's eventual game-winner and Escobar's victory-securing save.

Liberty Hill (18-2-4) will next face Southwest of San Antonio, who defeated Burbank, 4-0, in its opening-round game in the second round, with date, time and location to be determined.

Bauer was pleased with his team's grit in grinding out a result, but knows his side must be more clinical in the final third moving forward in the playoffs.

“I wouldn't say it's a concern,” he said. “But, we can't have another one like this.”