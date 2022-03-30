With all the drama of the Lady Panthers' penalty shootout win over Alamo Heights on Friday still fresh on the minds of the Liberty Hill traveling party that accompanied the Purple-and-Gold to Lockhart for their second-round clash with Southwest on Tuesday, the faithful may have wondered what their team had in store for them next.

However, the only suspense on this blustery night at Lions Stadium was not if Liberty Hill would advance to the third round, but how many goals they would score in a workmanlike 6-0 victory over the Dragons that more resembled a training session than a playoff contest by game's end.

Indeed, on an evening when 25-mph winds were gusting up to 40 mph, the Lady Panthers blew away Southwest with the same ferocity Mother Nature was serving up all night long.

According to Liberty Hill head coach Darren Bauer, his team simply showed up and did what it needed to in order to advance.

“At this point in the season, you just have to go out and take care of business,” said Bauer. “Our girls did just that.”

Chloe Ludwick opened the scoring with what would be the eventual game-winning goal in the seventh minute when the junior midfielder was allowed by a passive Southwest defense to move right in on goal before easily beating the keeper with a well-placed shot the pierced the wind and settled into the top-left corner of the net on the Lady Panthers' initial attempt on goal.

Katie Wilson made a marauding run down the right flank before cutting in on goal and firing a shot in the 11th minute that was successfully dealt with by Dragons goalkeeper Payton Maldonado, which was followed less than a minute later by Southwest's first scoring chance.

Southwest freshman Aryana Martinez – the Dragons' leading scorer with 42 goals on the season – broke in alone on Lady Panthers keeper Brooklyn Escobar after defender Alyssa Lee misplayed a ball that allowed the speedy striker to break in free on her fellow freshman, but Escobar stood her ground and made the save.

Almost immediately at the other end of the pitch, Emma Stephens fired a shot on goal that was saved in the 12th minute, but sent another goalward in the 14th that deflected in off a Southwest defender for an own-goal and a 2-0 Liberty Hill lead.

Only 60 seconds after the restart, Stephens was allowed to dribble directly into the Southwest area unimpeded before slotting home to make it 3-0.

Virtually any hope of a Dragons fightback was dashed when senior defender Andrea Alvarado was shown a red card by the referee for a challenge on Kaylie Fowler in the Southwest area on a play in which it was determined Alvarado pulled Fowler's hair in a attempt to stop her from advancing in on goal.

Despite the fact Stephens' ensuing penalty was parried off the crossbar by Maldonado before the ball settled harmlessly in the keeper's gloves, the Lady Panthers were clearly in command in taking their 3-0 lead to halftime.

Fowler, Neeley Giessinger and Gracie Garner scored for Liberty Hill in the second half and it was mission accomplished for the Lady Panthers, who will next move on to face Boerne Champion in the third round.

Escobar posted the shutout in goal for Liberty Hill.

“Credit Southwest,” said Bauer. “They have some good players and came out and played a lot more aggressive and physical than we expected, but our defense was tough.”

Bauer added his side was able to weather the conditions well.

“You're going to have to deal with the wind and the cold – we play all winter in central Texas,” he said. “We just needed to keep our calm level of play and stick with the game plan.”