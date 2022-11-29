Last season, followers of Liberty Hill's girls' basketball team witnessed firsthand how good of an idea it is to have the ball in Gabby Mundy's hands down the stretch of a close game when the then-freshman point guard helped guide the Lady Panthers to within a game of reaching the Class 5A state tournament with the poise of a player far beyond her years.

On Tuesday night during Liberty Hill's home non-district contest against Little River Academy, Mundy again proved worthy of her clutch-player status.

After having scored the eventual game-winning bucket with 49.1 seconds left in regulation, Mundy stepped in front of an Academy outlet pass on the ensuing possession, was fouled on the way to the basket, then calmly hit both free throws to ice a 39-36 victory over the Bumblebees.

Lady Panthers head coach Chris Lange credited Mundy with having the resolve to see out a positive result despite enduring an off-night – at least by her lofty standards.

“Gabby will be the first to tell you this wasn't one of her better games tonight,” he said. “She struggled with her shot, but at the end of the day still had 10 points and finished a couple of hard buckets at the end – that's what we expect of her and she usually delivers.”

However, the home side found itself trailing 15-6 after the opening period, a sluggish start Lange attributed to his team's lackadaisical burst from the gate.

“We came out flat and had a lot of turnovers (five) in that first quarter, which put us in the hole,” he said. “On top of that, we missed three or four layups, so everything kind of snowballed on us.”

At that point in the proceedings, Lange looked to his bench for reinforcements in the form of some younger, more inexperienced players including sophomore center Evie Bruce and freshman guard Lyndsey Bullock, who instantly infused some life into the Purple-and-Gold.

First, it was Bruce who scored five straight points on a pair of baskets and a free throw, then it was Bullock who stepped back and hit the first of her pair of 3-pointers to bring Liberty Hill back to 15-12.

But, the dynamic duo was just getting started.

The six-foot Bruce blocked a shot under the hoop at one end of the court, then hustled all the way back down to the other before getting fouled and hitting a free throw.

Bullock then drained the second of her threes and just like that, a 12-0 run had brought the Lady Panthers all the way back and into the lead at 16-15.

After Mundy scored her first two points of the contest, only a buzzer-beating Academy layup tied the game at 18-18 at halftime.

Lange said the in-game youth movement was just what was needed at the time.

“In the second quarter, we had a couple substitutions and let some of these young kids get out there,” he said. “Sometimes being young, they don't know the moment – they just play.”

In all, Lange has five freshman on his roster this season, including guards Falon Stroup and Reagan Robbins, who also contributed to the cause on this night.

The Bumblebees came out with a renewed sense of purpose at the outset of the second half, briefly regaining the lead at 23-22, but Liberty Hill surged back ahead once again on a sequence that saw Stroup hit a free throw and a two, followed by a pair of free throws from Bullock and finally a three from senior Abbie Billingsley before junior Paige Sterling hit from downtown and the Lady Panthers led, 33-26, after three quarters.

Academy took its final lead of the evening at 36-35 with 1:42 left in regulation before Mundy scored the final six points of the game in closing out the visitors.

Mundy and Bullock led Liberty Hill with 10 points each, while Bruce added six points, four rebounds and two blocks in the win.

According to Lange, Bullock's display was simply the latest in a line of early-season promise the first-year player has shown.

“Lyndsey's already had some moments for us this season,” said Lange. “We're slowly trying to work her in more. She does get a little nervous at times, but tonight for whatever reason, she went after it. So, it's good to see those young kids find their spot.”

Liberty Hill (8-4) will next play at the Salado tournament over the weekend before playing at Temple on Dec. 9, then opening the district schedule against defending state champions Cedar Park at home on Dec. 13 in a rematch of last season's regional final.

Following the disjointed opening period for his players, Lange said he saw the kind of tenacity the Lady Panthers will need if they are to compete this year.

“After that first quarter, our defense settled down a little bit and that's where we have to make our living,” he said. “We're still a work in progress, but we did a good job tonight.”