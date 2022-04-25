On Friday night, the Lady Panthers' softball team's season ended with a 9-6 loss at the hands of visiting Glenn.

However, in a game Liberty Hill seemed destined to lose after falling behind by an 8-0 score before they had even batted, the Purple-and-Gold did themselves, their supporters and their school proud in fighting back to make it a game after it seemed all was lost.

Both sides had an additional opponent on this night in Mother Nature, as a steady 15-mph wind was blowing out to left field all evening and it didn't take long for this 10th player to make an impact on the proceedings.

Glenn's first three batters of the game all homered – two of them to the wind-aided left field – all off Lady Panthers starting pitcher Reese Albrecht, who was replaced after on 10 pitches with the score already 3-0.

The junior hurler suffered from simply not having her best stuff – a common ailment for pitchers and part of the game – but, the cruel part was it came in the biggest game of the season with Liberty Hill's playoff chances hanging in the balance.

It should be noted, though, without Albrecht emerging as the Lady Panthers' No. 1 pitcher down the stretch of the season, they wouldn't have even been in a position to make the playoffs in the first place.

Albrecht had only pitched 4 2/3 innings on the season – all in relief – before making her debut as a starter against East View on March 29 and proceeded to start and finish that contest and the next two – all wins, as part of the team's four-game winning streak that brought it back into the playoff picture.

So, in this one it was her teammates' jobs to do what she had done for them earlier in the campaign – provide helping hands in a time of need – and that they did.

Desiree Garza smacked a grand slam over the left-field fence to halve the deficit to 8-4 in the second inning (what a great time for the senior's only home run of the season!) and it was game on again.

Not to be lost in the shuffle of the fightback was another senior – Ashleigh Heiderscheit – who entered the game in the circle after the disastrous opening inning and only allowed a single run the rest of the way in allowing her team a chance to come back.

Heiderscheit had been the Lady Panthers' No. 1 pitcher all season until Albrecht got her chance and ran with it, so she was definitely motivated to go out and prove what kind of pitcher she was in what was ultimately her final high-school game.

In fact, since Albrecht's ascendancy, Heiderscheit had only pitched three innings in a 15-2 blowout win over Marble Falls, so a little rustiness would've been excused.

Instead, she came out dealing like the pitcher that led Liberty Hill with a 3.35 earned-run-average on the season, not missing a beat in the process.

Despite having been replaced in the circle, Albrecht had remained in the game in right field and still had something to say with a one-out single in the sixth before coming around to score the first of two Liberty Hill runs in the inning to make it a 9-6 contest.

But, Albrecht's resolve was simply a microcosm of the fighting spirit the entire team showed in coming up just short of a successful comeback with their playoff lives on the line.

Sure, there are no moral victories in the standings and the Lady Panthers find themselves on the outside looking in at the postseason.

But, it certainly wasn't due to any lack of effort right up until the last out of their season was recorded and for that kind of dogged determination, they should be saluted.