Eighteen Liberty Hill batters strode up to the plate during the Lady Panthers' home district game against Leander on Wednesday afternoon.

Fourteen of them walked back to the dugout bat in hands after being struck out by Lions' ace left-hander CJ Guerin in a 10-0 defeat.

Only Molly Cochran's first-inning infield single prevented the future University of Oklahoma hurler from throwing a no-hitter in a contest that was called after six innings due to the 10-run rule.

In fact, Cochran was the only Liberty Hill batter to not strike out at least once on the day.

Entering the game, Guerin had 140 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings to go with a 6-3 record and 0.67 earned-run-average.

In addition, as if her mound heroics weren't enough, Guerin also contributed a 3-for-3 performance at the plate, including a pair of doubles.

On the mound for the Lady Panthers was junior righty Ashleigh Heiderscheit, who allowed seven runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings before being replaced by Lyssa Petru, who pitched the final 2 2/3 frames while giving up three runs on five hits with one strikeout.

Leander – currently ranked No. 15 in Class 5A – scored in every inning, highlighted by a three-run fourth inning, a solo homer by Taylor Porter – her fifth of the season – that sailed over the left-field fence in the fifth and an inside-the-park home run by senior Megan Lee on a liner to left in the sixth that Cochran dove for down the line but missed, allowing the ball to roll to the fence while Lee circled the bases to give the visitors a 10-0 lead.

The highlight of the day for the home team was a slickly-turned double play in the top of the sixth, when with runners at the corners and no outs, Petru induced a grounder to second baseman Desiree Garza off the bat of the Lions' Chris'ma Edmonson that was quickly scooped up and sent to shortstop Cadence Wiese, who then deftly made the pivot and relay to Kylie Kirk at first to beat the runner for the twin killing.

The Lady Panthers were coming off their first district win of the campaign, a 13-0 road victory over Marble Falls on Monday, but were unable to solve Guerin in this one.

Liberty Hill head coach Kristen Brewer said it wasn't all about Leander's fireballer, though.

“We hit her last season,” she said. “For us, we need to stop making fielding mistakes and get more confident and ahead in counts at the plate.”

Liberty Hill (15-8, 1-4) will next host No. 2 Georgetown on Tuesday night, which means the immediate road doesn't get any easier as the Lady Panthers attempt to claim the playoff berth they missed out on last season.

“We know in district we need to treat every game like it counts,” said Brewer. “We need to be able to be confident in our abilities.”