Not many softball lineups have much success against Leander senior SJ Geurin and the Lady Panthers were the latest to go down swinging against the University-of-Oklahoma-bound hurler in a 7-0 away defeat to the Lions on Thursday night.
Reece Albrecht, Ashton Williams and Kylie Kirk were the only Liberty Hill players to get hits off Geurin, who racked up 14 strikeouts in a 92-pitch effort.
Albrecht's personal three-game winning streak in the circle came to an end after she allowed three runs in the first inning on the way to surrendering six runs – four unearned – on six hits with a pair each of strikeouts and walks in five innings of work while throwing 69 pitches.
Lyssa Petru relieved Albrecht to begin the sixth and gave up a run on four hits to provide the final margin, as the Lady Panthers' four-game winning streak came to a screeching halt, with every player in the lineup striking out at least once in the game.
Liberty Hill (19-11, 5-7) are now tied with Cedar Park and East View for the fourth and final playoff spot in the district standings with two games left in the regular season, as next up for the Lady Panthers is a road game against Georgetown on Tuesday night.