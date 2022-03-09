When Emma Stephens got the ball at her feet in the 51st minute of Liberty Hill's home game against Georgetown on Tuesday night, the Lady Panthers' senior midfielder had one thing in mind.

With only a pair of defenders between her and the Eagles' goalkeeper, Stephens turned on the jets with a burst of speed that carried her past Georgetown's last line of defense by splitting the pair of players before finding herself in alone on the netminder.

A quick shoulder fake and a cool finish later and the ball settling in the back of the net might as well have been the cherry on top of a 3-0 Liberty Hill victory over its fierce district rivals in a contest the home side bossed throughout.

Despite the fact the victory avenged his team's earlier 3-1 away defeat to the Eagles – who entered the contest atop the district standings – and provided satisfaction in the latest installment of what has quickly become a hotly-contested rivalry, Lady Panthers head coach Darren Bauer was more pleased to have his team back on the right track after some recent struggles – regardless of the opposition.

“The fact it was against Georgetown doesn't mean anything,” said Bauer. “The fact it was against a quality opponent is what matters most.”

Stephens began Liberty Hill's relentless assault on the Eagles' goal with a shot in the eighth minute that was saved, followed by another off the boot of Chloe Ludwick in the 11th before the visitors finally tested Lady Panthers goalkeeper Brooklyn Escobar in the 14th minute to no avail.

In the 23rd minute, Escobar was forced into a save that led directly to a Lady Panthers break upfield that eventually saw striker Kailey Fowler receive a pass from Stephens before streaking down the left flank of the Georgetown defense only to beat her defender, then coolly slot home a left-footed shot that eluded the goalkeeper and found the net just inside the far post for a 1-0 Liberty Hill lead on the forward's 18th goal of the season.

Moments after the restart, Fowler broke loose of the defense again and sent a shot goalward that was saved in the 26th minute before Stephens made a run after getting a pass from Gracie Garner with the same result in the 31st minute.

The final Liberty Hill chance of the first half came in the 37th minute when Fowler was brought down on the edge of the Georgetown penalty area – a foul that resulted in a yellow card for the Eagles' defender on the play.

Alyssa Lee lined up the ensuing free kick from 20 yards out with a three-man defensive wall in front of her and expertly curled a right-footed shot that almost found the top right corner of the net only to flash just wide of the post and the game remained 1-0 at halftime.

As the second half began, Stephens picked up right where she left off with a shot from 25 yards out the Georgetown keeper just barely got enough of a hand on to the send over the bar for a corner.

Lee then sent a ball into the area that ended up deflecting off an Eagles' defender for an own goal and a 2-0 Liberty Hill lead in the 48th minute.

From that point in the proceedings, the Lady Panthers took even more of a firm grasp on the game by dominating with long stretches of possession comprised of their trademark short, quick passes.

Finally, in the 51st minute, Stephens put her masterclass on display for the goal that ultimately killed the game off with her 16th goal of the campaign.

Liberty Hill (16-2-4, 9-1-3) will close the regular season with a road game against Glenn on Friday night before opening the playoffs on March 24-26.

The Lady Panthers had only split their previous four games – a pair of scoreless draws against Cedar Park and Rouse, followed by 5-1 and 2-1 victories over Marble Falls and Leander, respectively, before playing perhaps their most complete contest of the campaign with an effort that relieved Bauer with the playoffs looming only a few weeks away.

“Tonight, we got back to being who we are,” he said. “We've worked hard for the past few weeks in practice and it paid off.”