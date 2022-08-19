The Westwood Showcase Tournament is annually one of the biggest early-season volleyball events across the entire state of Texas, and this year was certainly no exception with 32 teams participating in the three-day extravaganza that was staged at the host school in addition to Cedar Ridge and Stony Point High Schools.

However, only one team could reign supreme as Gold Bracket champions – the de facto winner of the entire tournament – and once the smoke had cleared, the Lady Panthers of Liberty Hill were the one left standing after a 2-0 (25-20, 25-9) victory over Brenham in the championship match.

According to Liberty Hill head coach Marie Bruce, prevailing in such a prestigious tournament is a watershed moment for her young team as they move forward in the new season.

“It's a big deal for us,” said Bruce, who is in her first year in charge of the Purple-and-Gold. “Pretty awesome to see the girls grow and improve throughout the weekend.”

Gigi Mason led the way in the title match with nine kills and five blocks, as the junior outside hitter continues to establish her dominance at the net, while senior middle blocker Morgan Poulain recorded eight blocks and Carson Glenn and Ava Hight had 11 and 10 assists, respectively, in the win.

On the opening day of pool play, Liberty Hill began with a 2-0 (25-19, 25-20) win over Class 6A Little Elm, in which Mason had seven kills and Poulain 10 blocks.

Next up was Class 6A Manor, whom the Lady Panthers sent packing by a score of 2-0 (25-7, 25-9), as Hight had eight assists, followed by a 2-0 (25-6, 25-15) thrashing of Class 5A Belton as Mason and Kealy Dirner each collected five kills to go with 10 blocks by Poulain in the victory.

With a 3-0 record on Day 1, Liberty Hill moved on to the second day of pool play and first faced Class 3A Lorena, whom they defeated, 2-0 (25-10, 25-9) behind eight blocks by Poulain and six digs apiece from Dirner and Keegan Walton and seven assists each from Glenn and Hight in prevailing.

A familiar foe awaited next in district opponents Glenn, with the Lady Panthers cruising past the Grizzlies by a score of 2-0 (25-13, 25-20), with eight kills apiece from Mason and Annie Witt, while Ava Kostroun blocked 10 shots.

Finally, Liberty Hill suffered its first loss of the tournament against perennial Class 6A power Westlake, 2-0 (25-16, 25-24), but still finished second in the group, which meant passage to the Gold bracket for Saturday's action.

Class 6A Cedar Ridge was waiting for Liberty Hill in the quarterfinals and was beaten by the Lady Panthers, 2-1 (25-20, 16-25, 25-15), as Mason pounded 10 kills, with seven for Taylor Gaines, while Hight served seven aces with Walton providing 11 digs and Glenn 13 assists.

The Lady Panthers faced yet another Class 6A squad in Vandegrift in the semifinals and downed the Vipers, 2-1 (16-25, 25-22, 25-21), with Mason hammering 12 kills, Kostroun blocking 11 shots, Dirner picking up 11 digs and Glenn getting 16 assists in setting up the finals showdown against Brenham.

Bruce attributed her squad's success to steadiness and consistency over the course of the event.

“We worked on specific things and really came together,” she said. “We took it one match at a time and just climbed our way to the top.”