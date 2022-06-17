For the past 20 years, Barry Boren has used his annual summer basketball camp as a sign post on the hoops highway.

“The way I've always looked at our camp is it marks the end of one season and the beginning of the next,” said Boren, who is retiring after two decades as Liberty Hill's boys' bench boss. “A way to close the book on the past season.”

But, for Boren, there is no next season and the Purple-and-Gold program he built up to its current state of success will go on without the man who has become synonymous with Panthers basketball since the turn of the 21st century.

However, even as he stood before the gathering of 230 young players ranging from third through ninth grade at the conclusion of the annual Runnin' Panther Hoop Camp on Thursday afternoon in the high school's auxiliary gym, Boren still had an eye on the road ahead.

“I've always had a vested interest in the future of this program,” he said. “Over the years, some of our better campers have ended up being some of our better varsity players.”

Speaking of those players, many return each year to be coaches at the camp to help pass along the legacy they helped leave behind to the next generation of Panthers – alumni such as Cole Ondrasek from the Class of 2020, who played on the Liberty Hill team that advanced all the way to the Class 4A state championship game at the end of the 2018-19 season.

According to Ondrasek, seeing the enjoyment on the faces of the youngsters he instructs is worth its weight in gold.

“It's fun to see the kids get so excited about basketball,” said Ondrasek, who is currently attending Texas A&M University. “I just like the coaching aspect of it and seeing how they grow up in the game.”

One of those youngsters was DJ Seaborn, who will be a Liberty Hill freshman next season after playing at Santa Rita Middle School last year, who was named the camp's Most Valuable Player for his efforts over the course of the four-day event.

Seaborn – whose father David is a Panthers assistant football coach and who also features on the gridiron – said the camp opened his eyes to what high-school hoops will be like and what he needs to improve on to be competitive at the next level.

“I think I need to get better at dribbling and being able to see people better who are open for a pass,” said Seaborn, who plays point guard. “Also, the other kids are going to be bigger than I'm used to, but most of the time I'm quicker.”

For Boren, the camp was an opportunity for memories from years past to flood back into his mind in a confluence of gratification, satisfaction and contentment.

“In my office, I have a photo of (former player) Jareck Naylor when he was a little kid at one of our camps,” said Boren. “Now, he's here as one of our coaches.”

Boren also spoke of Liberty Hill head girls' track coach Susie Kemper, who was also a Panthers camper once upon a time as an eight-grader.

“Back then, we combined the girls and boys in one camp,” he said. “When we divided them, Susie came to me and said 'Don't you put me with the girls, I want to play against the boys.' Here she is all these years later a teacher and a coach herself. How many people are still able to see residuals of their work 43 years later?”

Despite nearing septuagenarian status, Boren sounded like someone who's not quite ready to walk away from the only way of life he's known for over four decades.

“I still have a fire that burns inside of me,” he said. “But, I think it's wise to step away while I still have something left in the tank, so I can go and do other things.”

Such as going on a Carribean cruise with his wife Sue Ann or spending time with his eight grandchildren.

“I would like there to be more to me than just being a basketball coach,” said Boren. “But, I still love what I do.”

As Boren held court during the awards ceremony, he grew a bit nostalgic – even emotional – as he signed off for the last time.

“I don't think there's a more noble profession than being a teacher,” he said to those assembled before him, including parents that had filled the grandstand for the festivities. “Even on the worst day of teaching and coaching, it's still been wonderful.”