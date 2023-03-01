Soccer can be a cruel sport.

One can outplay the opposition for the majority of a contest, then walk off the field empty-handed as the result of a few fateful passages of play.

Such was the case for Liberty Hill in a 2-1 home district loss to Lehman on Tuesday night.

After Jett Byars had scored in the 56th minute to give the Panthers a 1-0 advantage, the Lobos equalized in the 68th, then put home the winner in the 80th minute in a game in which the home side carried much of the play throughout the proceedings.

Liberty Hill head coach Felix Esparza was distraught at how his team had conceded the goals that ultimately cost it the game.

“We can't allow us to get beat like that,” he said. “It's a game we should've won.”

Early on, it was the Panthers that had the better of the chances, as Dhar Ramsingh shot wide of the Lehman net in the 19th minute before Paul Maderia did the same in the 24th minute.

At the other end of the pitch, Panthers goalkeeper Angel Cardenas came off his line to challenge a Lehman attempt in the 36th minute, smothering the ball before any damage could be done.

Moments later in the 39th minute, Marcelo Bravo missed the net with a shot and the game remained scoreless at the half.

In a contest that became more physical as it wore on, Liberty Hill junior Caden Glenn imposed his will on the Lobos, with a variety of shoulder hits and slide tackles, the highlight of which was a crunching challenge along the right sideline in which Glenn got all ball in winning possession as play continued back in the other direction.

Esparza said the intensity and ruggedness of Glenn's efforts on the evening are part and parcel of who he is as a player and person.

“Caden is one of those once-in-a-lifetime players you get as a coach,” he said. “He always plays hard and gives it his all.”

As the second half began, the Panthers bossed possession in the Lehman end in the opening minutes, producing shots by Ramsingh and Maderia, but to no avail.

Finally, in the 56th minute, Byars latched onto a pass from Bravo and skillfully controlled the ball in between a pair of Lobos defenders before slamming on the brakes, then cutting back a step to his right before coolly slotting home past the Lehman goalkeeper.

Bravo nearly doubled the Purple-and-Gold lead in the 66th minute when he boomed a free kick from 60 yards out that eluded the Lobos keeper only to crash off the crossbar.

The Panthers' bad fortune would cost them when the visitors tied the score in the 68th minute.

However, Byars found himself in alone on goal in the 73rd minute on another pinpoint pass from Bravo, only to shoot a potential game-winner wide left, a miss that proved costly when Lehman netted the winner to claim all three points in the standings.

Liberty Hill (8-12-1, 3-7-1) remains in seventh place in the district standings with only three games left to attempt to make up enough ground to capture the fourth and final playoff berth.

Currently, Leander and Lehman (both 4-5-2) are tied for fourth, with Liberty Hill trailing the pair by four points.

The Panthers will next play at Lockhart on Friday before returning home to face Hays next Tuesday, then wrap up the regular season at Glenn on March 10.

In the aftermath, Esparza said his game plan stayed the same even after the Panthers had gone up a goal.

“The score doesn't dictate how we play,” he said. “We just let them run all over us after we had shut them down.”