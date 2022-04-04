When Alyssa Sprinkle steps up to to the bar for an attempt during a powerlifting competition, the Liberty Hill freshman has a family name to live up to.

After all, she's the latest in a long line of lifters, as the youngest of five siblings – all of whom have spent considerable amounts of times in their respective lives in weight rooms.

However, Sprinkle is the only girl after having four brothers grow up and graduate from Liberty Hill, including the oldest, Tyler, who was part of the Panthers' Class of 2014 and remains an inspiration to her as she begins her Purple-and-Gold powerlifting career.

In fact, one of her biggest aspirations is to participate in a prestigious international competition with her brother, she said.

“We both have a goal of competing at the CrossFit Games,” said Sprinkle, of the famous fitness contest in which athletes match skills in a variety of events. “It's something we've both wanted to do for a long time.”

In the meantime, Sprinkle has added powerlifting to an already-crowded sports schedule that includes volleyball and track, with plans to add golf, swimming and tennis in the near future.

“I like being a multi-sport athlete,” she said. “It makes me more well-rounded.”

But, just because she's involved in multiple endeavors doesn't mean she's not all-in for each one.

Proof positive of that is her success this year in her first season of powerlifting, during which she qualified for the Class 5A state championships and finished fifth in the 148-pound weight division in becoming only the second Liberty Hill girl to medal at the state event.

Sprinkle scored a combined lift of 815 pounds – 300 in the squat, 190 in the bench press and 325 in the dead lift – in a field of 14 competitors.

Despite her relative inexperience at the sport, though, she's not necessarily surprised by her result at the state meet – in fact, Sprinkle said she should've done better.

“I was disappointed I got fifth,” she said. “My goal was to finish in the top three.”

Liberty Hill head coach Rudy Acevedo certainly isn't surprised at Sprinkle's success, he said.

“From the start of the year, I've been impressed with Alyssa's strength,” said Acevedo. “So, we continued working her up in weight to see what she could do – she's very comfortable in the weight room.”

Sprinkle began exercising at age seven and hasn't looked back since, with her latest undertaking a natural progression.

“I've been working out for a very long time,” she said. “So, I thought powerlifting would be a really fun experience.”

Aside from the physical standpoint, Sprinkle said lifting large amounts of weight is largely psychological.

“You need to have a really good mentality,” she said. “If you tell yourself you're not going to be able to lift a certain weight, then you won't.”

According to Sprinkle, the mental aspect of powerlifting and the feeling she gets when she's pushing herself to get better is the most rewarding part.

“I like to be happy when I lift,” said Sprinkle. “The weight room is my happy place.”