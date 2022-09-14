When Patrick Fay first arrived on the purple tennis courts at Liberty Hill High School three years ago for his freshman year, he stood 5-foot-7 and had all the awkwardness of a first-season high-school athlete to go with a mild-mannered personality.

Fast-forward to the present and Fay – now a Liberty Hill senior stringer – has blossomed like a beanstalk all the way up to 6-3 after having spent much of his time in Purple-and-Gold as the Panthers' No. 1 boys' singles' player.

However, despite his rapid growth physically, Fay still maintains the same understated nature – only now it projects an air of confidence brought on by experience and the maturity that has come with it.

“We've been talking about me being a leader this year,” said Fay, whose older sister Lorelei, was a senior on the team when he was a freshman. “Just things like setting the tone in practice and making sure the effort is always there.”

Fay said it took awhile to settle into his role as the Panthers' top gun on the court after so much being expected of him as a freshman.

“I think during my sophomore year, I got much better,” he said. “Things like being able to set up a point and out-think my opponents.”

Ella Bodnar is a fellow senior on the squad that is also embracing the opportunity to pass along knowledge and wisdom gained to her younger teammates.

“I've already had a few of the freshmen come up to me and ask me questions,” said Bodnar. “It's pretty cool they do that – there's definitely more pressure, but everybody kind of looks up to me.”

According to Liberty Hill head coach Sherry Rhoden, Fay has grown into the kind of person and player she always knew he could be.

“I think his confidence is the biggest thing I see that's different from before – Patrick's gained a lot of that over the past four years,” said Rhoden, in her third season running the Panthers program. “He's not afraid to talk in front of people or to encourage his teammates and that's because he's always been held to a higher standard at home and it shows in his grades, actions and words.”

Rhoden said Bodnar tends to lead more mentally than physically.

“Ella is a quiet leader and a major thinker,” she said. “Everyone on the team likes her and she's very open with her teammates.”

After only two full seasons in charge, Rhoden has ratcheted the program up another level from the one she inherited, with the increased numbers in participation to show for her efforts.

“We've gone from 13 kids up to 60,” she said. “We have an amazing booster club with great parents and (Liberty Hill ISD superintendent) Mr. (Steve) Snell is behind me 100 percent.”

For additional evidence of the program's growth, one need look no further than the fact former players now return over the summer to help at the camps Rhoden runs – a residue of the culture she has striven to instill since the day she took over.

“We have kids like Lorelei Fay and Ethan Wukasch that have come back because they still want to be a part of it,” said Rhoden. “I love I get to be a part of something like that.”

Fay said he's proud to have contributed to the growth of the team during his time on the squad.

“The best part for me has been seeing how much bigger and better the program has gotten since I got here,” he said. “It's been really good to play a role in what we've done.”

Rhoden was hired by late Liberty Hill athletic director Jeff Walker, whom she credits with giving her the confidence to move forward with the bold plans she had when taking over the team.

“I remember him telling me 'I'm bringing you in her to build this program,'” she said. “So, I've felt the support from the very beginning.”