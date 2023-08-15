Dhar Ramsingh found himself in familiar surroundings for a few weeks this summer – on a soccer field.

However, the location of said field happened to be in an equally unfamiliar environment, as the Liberty Hill senior traveled to Portugal to participate in a tournament for elite youth players in the Iberian country that borders Spain.

Global Soccer Development sponsored the trip, an organization that promotes providing young, aspiring players with the opportunity to travel abroad to train and play in an elite atmosphere from which athletes can establish professional possibilities by working with pro academies in Portugal and Germany.

For Ramsingh, it was the opportunity of a lifetime.

“Just having the chance to train in such a professional atmosphere was very eye-opening for me,” he said. “It was all very surreal, but I never felt out of place.”

When not lacing his boots up for the Panthers during the high-school season, Ramsingh plays for Capital City Soccer Club, an Austin-based club – which was where he first caught wind of the chance to go abroad.

“I heard about it from some of the older kids who had gone over before,” said Ramsingh. “Then one of the coaches, Kai Gockell, said he wanted some of us to try out for it, so I did.”

Indeed, Ramsingh had to do much more than just raise his hand for the chance to go to Portugal, as tryouts are held for players from across the U.S. – a process he successfully navigated in being named to the under-18 roster.

“We had guys from all over the country,” he said. “California, Florida and of course, Texas.”

As an experienced club player, Ramsingh had already traveled around America to play in various tournaments over the years, but he said even that didn’t compare with what he experienced upon his visit overseas.

“Going around the country is one thing,” said Ramsingh. “But this trip was something special I’ll be able to tell stories about for years.”

The event was held in the city of Portimão, in the Algarve region of southern Portugal, where Ramsingh and his teammates spent 10 days, during which they trained daily and played five competitive games against top talent from local professional academies, including hosts Portimonense Sporting Club, which plays in the top tier of the Portuguese professional leagues, known as the Primeira Liga.

With only three days in country before its first match, the Americans didn’t have much time to acclimate themselves to their surroundings – or each other, said Ramsingh.

“We got there on Saturday and our first game was on Monday,” he said. “But it really didn’t take us long to start building chemistry with one another.”

Part of that process was some quality time the American footballers spent together away from the field, said Ramsingh.

“There was one night, we all went out to dinner together,” he said. “Afterward, we went for a walk through the old part of the city and visited a castle. Finally, we got to the coast and watched the sun set over the sea. It was like ‘Wow, here we are in a different country experiencing this’ – it made us all feel more together.”

According to Ramsingh, the further he and his teammates progressed on the field during their time in Portugal, the stronger those bonds became, which resulted in stronger performances on the pitch – including from himself.

“As I went along, I gained more and more confidence,” said Ramsingh. “I was able to learn from the coaches there not everything that happens on the field needs to be so immediate and fast. I think that’s the biggest difference for the European players – they have more of an understanding of the mental game. Once I did that, I as able to relax more on the ball even though I was going up against high-level players. I think all of us handled it well, which was impressive.”

One of the highlights of the entire trip for Ramsingh was attending the international game between Portugal and Bosnia and Herzegovina, which was a qualifying match for the 2024 European Championships, at the Estadio de Luz, the home stadium of Portuguese giants Benfica – during which he witnessed the game at the highest level, not to mention one of his all-time idols – Cristiano Ronaldo – he said.

“As a kid, I would always watch Ronaldo’s highlights on YouTube,” said Ramsingh. “So, to see him and all these other great players in person with my own eyes was so surreal and something I might not ever get to experience again.”

Once the tournament concluded, Ramsingh was done with soccer, but not sightseeing, as he was joined by mother Romala, and father, Nyron, along with an uncle and aunt, for a visit to Barcelona, Spain, where the family spent the duration of the trip in the scenic Mediterranean seaside city.

Ramsingh said the ancient architecture of the city was one of the most lasting memories he will take away from his stay in the Catalonian capital – along with some culinary delights.

“Especially all the Gothic cathedrals and other buildings were amazing,” he said. “There was a bakery we went to every morning for empanadas and then we would go to a cafe for crepes later.”

As for what he future hold back home stateside, Ramsingh intends to pursue a career in physical therapy, but also wants to extend his playing days as much as he can as he matriculates through college.

“I think I can play at a Division II or III school,” he said. “So, I plan to play my four years in college and see what happens. But education is definitely my priority.”