On Saturday in Cleburne, three athletes will represent Liberty Hill at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association's Central regional meet.

Senior Jackson Harrison is a four-year veteran of the Panthers powerlifting program, having already advanced within one meet of qualifying for state, with this being his last chance for a state medal.

However, the other two – freshmen Gavin Meuse and Jayden Malone – are brand new to the sport after just joining the team this year, yet the duo has already established themselves as contenders.

But, despite the success the rookie lifters have achieved, there is still much to be learned and Harrison provides proper guidance with the wisdom he's gained and hopes the younger members of the team will carry on a tradition he has helped to cultivate.

“I feel like the younger classes have the pressure to keep up our reputation due to our success in Class 5A football,” said Harrison. “Most of that reputation comes from what we do in the weight room.”

Meuse competes in the 114-pound division and also plays football, so powerlifting goes right along with his overall athletic blueprint – although he said he never envisioned competitive lifting.

“I thought I was strong,” he said. “But, I never thought about powerlifting – it's been fun.”

Malone also plays football for the Panthers and competes in the 123-pound class, with a season-best of 385 pounds in the squat, 215 in the bench press and 380 in the dead lift for an overall score of 980, good enough to rank fifth in the region.

Being concerned only about his own performance has been critical to his success in competition, he said.

“I'm not really focusing on what other people are doing,” said Malone. “I just worry about going out and doing the best I can.”

In order to that, though, Malone takes full advantage of the equipment available to lifters, which includes a squat suit that is designed to offer more support the lower the lifter goes, in addition to a belt and knee wraps.

“If the wraps are as tight as they should be, you can barely bend your knees,” he said. “But, that helps you spring up faster and be able to lift more.”

Harrison competes in the 308-pound division and has a personal best this season of 655 pounds in the squat, 370 in the bench press and 550 in the dead lift for a score of 1,575 and currently ranks sixth in the region.

Liberty Hill head coach Rudy Acevedo said Harrison has improved tremendously over the past four years.

“Jackson has grown and matured so much,” he said. “He's a great kid, has excelled, but hasn't gone to state, so the stakes are high because this is his last chance.”

According to Harrison, success he's had in powerlifting has translated over to other aspects of his life.

“I think it just opens your eyes to so much more as far as what you can do if you keep pushing yourself,” said Harrison. “Powerlifting has given me a lot more confidence in myself.”

So far this season, Meuse has a personal best of 280 pounds in the squat, 160 in the bench press and 270 in the dead lift for a score of 710, which ranks him 10th in the region.

Acevedo said the young lifters don't take long to acclimate to their new sport's demands if they're already a part of the Panthers gridiron program.

“They do a lot of this for football, so they're used to what we're asking from them,” he said. “We also work our kids hard in the offseason because we want them to keep growing and getting stronger as opposed to just maintaining, which leads right into powerlifting because they're used to working with such heavy weights.”

Meuse added the Panthers' weight room reputation proceeds them when they arrive at a competition.

“Other teams know what we do,” he said. “So, I think they fear Liberty Hill because they know we lift so much.”

During a competition, each lifter gets three attempts in each discipline, with the highest being used toward the overall score and there's definitely a strategy in approaching the bar for each one, said Acevedo.

“Usually, what we want our lifters to do is get that number they need to hit their goal by the second lift,” he said. “After that, you can really go for it on the third lift and if you can get something extra, it reduces what you need in the other lifts.”

For Harrison, he views competition as if it's him versus the weight plates themselves, he said.

“Anyone who knows me knows I hate losing,” said Harrison. “But, I hate losing to iron weights even more than losing to another team on a football field.”