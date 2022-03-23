Both Liberty Hill and Cedar Park entered Tuesday night's game against one another with identical 1-1 district records.

However, by game's end on a cold, windy night, it seemed as if there was a gulf between the teams after a 13-0 Timberwolves victory that was called after five innings due to the 10-run rule.

“We didn't do anything well,” said Liberty Hill head coach Steve Hutcherson. “We were probably a little overconfident coming in and this game has a way of humbling you.”

In fact, if not for a single to right off the bat of Tyler Williams in the bottom of the fifth, Cedar Park starter Kade Davis would've had an abbreviated no-hitter on a night when the winds were gusting up to 20 mph.

Liberty Hill hurlers weren't so fortunate.

Starter Blaze Milam was the losing pitcher after allowing four runs on four hits in two innings of work while throwing 44 pitches, but things only got worse for the home side.

Senior Cole Jefferson relieved to begin the third and lasted only 1/3 of an inning while giving up three runs and three hits as Cedar Park built its lead to 7-0, including a three-run homer from Jackson Harvey to right field.

Conner Sherburn was next out of the Panthers' bullpen and allowed five runs on three hits in an inning before Brody Blay took over and pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, while surrendering one run on two hits.

Offensively, it was also a night to forget for the Panthers.

Logan Dyer led off the bottom of the first with a walk, but was left stranded on third after being sacrificed to second on a Chase Maxwell bunt and moved to third on a Kash Durkin groundout when Colby Demars struck out to end the inning.

The next time Liberty Hill would have a runner on base was after Williams' single in the fifth and final frame.

Liberty Hill (13-4, 1-2) has dropped back-to-back district games after a 10-2 home victory over East View to start the league slate and will look to rebound on the road against Marble Falls on Friday night.

Hutcherson said he hopes such a one-sided setback serves as an alarm bell for his side.

“We knew Cedar Park was capable of giving it to us like this is we allowed them to,” he said. “Maybe this will be a wake-up call this can happen in this district.”