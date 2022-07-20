Drake Torno and Riley LaDuque both wore the Purple-and Gold of Liberty Hill on the gridiron during their high school days for the Panthers' football team.

But, recently the duo donned different colors as they represented their country as part of the USA Rugby program at the Corendon Summer Tour in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Torno, who just graduated from Liberty Hill this year as part of the Class of 2022 was on the Under-18 roster, while LaDuque (Class of 2018) featured for the Under-23 squad.

Both players only took up rugby relatively recently with Torno first stepping onto the pitch as a high-school freshman and LaDuque not picking up the game until his arrival at the U.S. Air Force Academy, which he graduated from this year.

At the time of his introduction to the sport, Torno was at Vandegrift High School in Austin, where he was primarily a wrestler by trade until a fateful day that opened his eyes to other athletic possibilities.

“I had a friend invite me to one of his rugby practices,” said Torno. “I wasn't playing football at the time, so I thought why not? It ended up being the best decision I've ever made.”

Torno transferred to Liberty Hill for his senior season and manned the nose tackle position for a Panthers team that advanced all the way to the Class 5A Division II state championship game, but is now continuing his rugby pursuits as he heads off to play at Sam Houston State University in the fall.

According to Torno, getting called up to represent the Red, White and Blue was an honor like no other.

“I was driving in my car when the coach called and told me,” said Torno. “I never thought I would play for my country against other countries.”

LaDuque played for the Air Force academy's club rugby team during his time in Colorado Springs after having played football and basketball in high school and said some physical aspects of those sports carry over to his latest endeavor – although the intangible mental part of rugby differs a great deal, he said.

“Ballhandling and footwork from both translate really well to rugby,” said LaDuque, who was a linebacker for the Panthers. “But, the biggest difference is rugby is more of a player's game. You don't have coaches calling plays over on the sidelines. Once the game starts, it's completely up to the players.”

But, it doesn't have to be one or the other, said Torno, who plays the hooker and flanker positions.

“I would highly recommend young football players in middle and high school to also play rugby,” he said. “What it does is better their ball-running ability, tackling and awareness.”

Torno played at the club level during high school at Four Points Rugby Club in Austin.

“It's the best possible option for rugby in Texas in order to get great exposure at a high level,” he said. “Rugby is the biggest small sport on Earth and there are so many opportunities for young men and women to play in college. I just want kids who grew up like me to have another outlet besides football.”

Indeed, at 5-foot-6, Torno felt as if he was overlooked at Vandegrift, a Class 6A school, despite his strong, stocky 200-pound frame.

“Even when I was wrestling, I felt like I could be doing other things,” he said. “Being short, I always felt like I was a waste of talent, so I had a chip on my shoulder.”

Seeing the world

The trip marked Torno's first time overseas, during which he took in as much culture as he could during his visit across the Atlantic, including a stop in Spain before heading for Holland.

“You could walk out of our hotel and there were castles right nearby,” he said, of Valladolid, which is approximately two hours from the capitol of Madrid. “Everything is really old, but it's pretty and the people are really nice.”

Torno also had a healthy sample of the local fare during his visit.

“The food was fantastic,” he said. “They eat a lot of meat, fish and cheese and everything is seasoned heavily – it felt really clean to eat.”

Underdog status

As rugby is still a growing sport in the U.S., LaDuque said whenever an American squad steps onto a field against foreign competition, there is a certain stigma opponents associate them with.

“I think we have a reputation,” he said. “We play a very physical style.”

Torno concurred.

“We have the hardest tackling on Earth,” he said. “When you play us, we're going to break you down. I've had players on other teams after games say they've never been hit so hard before.”

All that being said, though, America still has a way to go before it can go head-to-head with the world's top teams, said Torno.

“Playing overseas was the most humbling experience of my whole life,” he said. “It showed me no matter where you go, you're never going to be the best.”

Different kind of physical

Although rugby is every bit as physical and hard-hitting as football, no pads or helmets are worn by players, which would lead one to believe injuries are more commonplace.

Not the case, said Torno.

“In rugby, you can't hit people up high and you have to wrap them up when you tackle – you can't just shoulder them and knock them down,” he said. “So, that way, your tackles are safe and nothing happens with your head – a lot of confidence comes with a helmet.”

However, that doesn't mean players don't get more than their fair share of bump, bruises – and worse, said LaDuque, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound back-row player.

“I've broken my nose three times, hurt AC joints in my shoulders, an MCL in my knee and UCL in my elbow,” he said. “When I tell people I play rugby, they think I'm crazy because it's super-violent.”

Positive results, lasting memories

Torno and his Under-18 American teammates swept all three games they played at the tournament, defeating Canada, 38-10, Belgium 47-20 and the Netherlands, 31-23, while LaDuque and the Under-23s split a pair of matches in beating a professional club from Belgium (22-20) and losing to a pro outfit from the Netherlands by a 22-16 score.

For both, having the opportunity to represent the Stars and Stripes was the experience of a lifetime.

“You really take pride as an American,” said LaDuque. “It's great when you go out and hear the national anthem.”

Torno agreed.

“When you hear the anthem, you're just so fired up,” said Torno. “Especially for the Canada game because they're our biggest rivals.”