Fittingly on a night when former Liberty Hill head coach Jeff Walker was honored during a pre-game ceremony with the unveiling of the new street sign that bears his name, the offense the late coach used to refer to as a “well-oiled machine” was running on all cylinders.

The Panthers' legendary Slot-T offense racked up 552 yards rushing on a night that saw junior running back Noah Long carry the ball 25 times for 331 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-35 victory over visiting Georgetown at Panther Stadium.

Long credited the Panthers' offensive line for opening up lanes for him and his backfield mates.

“Our line blocked tonight like nobody's business,” said Long, who scored all five of his touchdowns in the first half. “I'm really proud of how physical they played tonight.”

However, early on it was Liberty Hill's defense that garnered most of the attention from a sellout crowd on a balmy, early-fall evening under a full moon.

After an outing that saw it surrender seven touchdowns in a 56-49 road loss to Hutto, the Panthers' defenders came out determined to slow down the Eagles, forcing a turnover on downs on the game's opening possession after stuffing a Georgetown direct-snap play on 4th-and-1 at the Liberty Hill 46-yard-line.

Panthers head coach Kent Walker said he liked what he saw from his defense in rebounding from last week's performance.

“We played a little bit better defensively – especially in the first half,” he said. “But, then in the second half, they (Georgetown) were doing some things and we had some kids fitting in the wrong places, but we'll get that corrected.”

From there, it only took five plays for Long to score his first touchdown of the evening on a 23-yard sprint over right tackle and a 7-0 Panthers lead.

But, the defense wasn't done yet in proving last week was an aberration.

On a 3rd-and-2 from the Panthers' 34, senior defensive lineman Ryan Jacobs and junior linebacker Samuel Knox blew up an Eagles ballcarrier a yard short of the marker, which forced a punt in concluding a three-and-out for the visitors.

After taking over again, the Panthers embarked on a more conventional Purple-and-Gold scoring drive – a 10-play, 78-yard journey that was punctuated by Long's second score of the young night on a nine-yard run to make it 14-0, which was where the score stayed at the end of the opening 12 minutes of play.

Can't stop scoring

All it took Long was 11 seconds into the second stanza to record a hat trick of touchdowns on a 10-yard scoring run to extend the hosts' advantage to 21-0 after the Panthers defense had forced a fumble on the Eagles' final series of the first period.

Finally, Georgetown dented the scoreboard for the first time when senior quarterback Tucker Griffin hit wideout Marquis Dominguez on a 26-yard scoring pass in cutting into the Panthers' lead, leaving the score 21-7 with 8:16 to play until halftime.

Long (44-yard run) and the Eagles' Andrew Petter (1-yard run) then traded touchdowns in keeping the contest a two-touchdown game at 28-14.

Following a one-yard scoring run by Joe Pitchford to further increase the Panthers lead to 35-14, it was once again the defense that came up with a big play.

On a 3rd-and-9 play from its own 19 after a pair of incomplete Eagles passes fell helplessly to the floor, Carson Hollen and Tanner Cearley combined for a sack of Griffin, which forced a punt.

While many teams would've been content to simply run out the clock to halftime with a three-score lead in hand, the Panthers' offense strode confidently back out onto the field and it was Long who galloped away from the Eagles' defense on a spectacular 69-yard scoring jaunt and his fifth touchdown to give the home side a commanding 42-14 halftime lead.

Calming down a bit

Once the second half began, the frantic point-scoring pace of the opening two quarters slowed down measurably.

Georgetown's Petter – who rushed for 159 yards and four touchdowns on the game – put the only points of the third quarter on the board with a 45-yard rumble, but the Panthers still had the Eagles doubled up, 42-21, entering the fourth.

Liberty Hill's Ben Carter scored from two yards out to close out the Panthers' scoring before Petter added his fourth of the night with 2:35 left to make the scoreline a bit more respectable.

Long – whose 331 rushing yards shattered his previous career-high of 243 in a 51-14 playoff win over Boerne-Champion last season, said he was a bit winded at times during the game as a result of the heavy workload, but credited his fitness level to the standards set by the Panthers' program.

“Once you start running, you forget about being tired,” said Long. “All of us have Coach Walker to thank for that.”

As for getting bragging rights over their nearby neighbors to the east a second season running – after last year's 17-13 away win over the Eagles – Long said it's a nice cherry on top.

“It's not really a rivalry between us,” he said. “But, we want to prove who the best team on (Highway) 29 is.”

Pitchford rushed 21 times for 170 yards and a touchdown, while Carter ran nine times for 35 yards and a score.

Next up for Liberty Hill (2-1) is another matchup against a close-by opponent in Rouse (1-2), which was defeated by its closest foe in Glenn by a score of 10-7 on Friday night.

Despite the fact his team defeated the Raiders in each of the past two postseasons, Walker is taking nothing for granted, he said.

“(Rouse head) Coach (Joshua) Mann does a great job over at Rouse and they're going to give us their best game,” said Walker. “But, it's good because we need another tough game before we start district against a good Tivy team, so we've got our work cut out for us.”

Emotional gesture

Concerning the ceremony on the 30-yard line before the game in announcing the dedication of Jeff Walker Way – the road that runs directly in front of the fieldhouse – Walker was humbled and nostalgic.

“It's great they've honored Jeff and what he did here with all the hard work and that means a lot to me,” he said. “It's tough coming to work every day and seeing 'Jeff Walker Way,' but it brings back good memories. For me to be able to coach with him for the past four years was something special – but it's tough – I do get emotional and it's hard to stand here and hold back tears because I miss him more and more every day.”