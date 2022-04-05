Just because Brooke Armstrong wears a mask on a softball field doesn't mean she can't be heard.

In fact, the Liberty Hill senior catcher goes out of her way to make sure her message is always loud and clear.

“I'm definitely a loud person,” said Armstrong. “I like to take charge.”

Armstrong has donned catcher's gear for as long as she can remember after being influenced by another backstop in her family, she said.

“My brother Trey was a catcher,” said Armstrong. “It was a way to always get the ball and I've always liked the leadership aspect of it.”

So, ever since, Armstrong has found herself behind the plate at the epicenter of action – just how she likes it.

However, Texas heat can take its toll, especially in the summer when her select squad might have to play as many as seven games in one day, which can make the gear that much more of a burden to bear, but no worries, she said.

“The gear really isn't all that heavy,” said Armstrong. “Except for the helmet a little, but you get used to it.”

Something Armstrong has added to her arsenal this season is the ability to call her own pitches, as opposed to relaying signals from the bench to the mound – which has given her even more authority over the proceedings.

“Me and (teammate and fellow catcher) Emma (Petru) went to the coaches and asked if we could do that,” said Armstrong. “I think when it's us calling the pitches, the pitchers aren't as afraid to miss a spot, so there's not as much pressure.”

According to Liberty Hill head coach Kristen Brewer, passing the privilege of pitch-calling to her catchers was something brand new for her.

“It's the first time I've ever done that in my coaching career,” said Brewer. “But, they've done a better job this year in reading the hitters and keeping that focus, which is something we're going to need to do.”

Brewer added Armstrong has picked up the leadership mantle more so this season as a senior.

“It feels like she's bought in more this year and has really stepped up in that regard,” she said. “People look to her for leadership – she's always adding words of encouragement.”

However, despite the fact Armstrong takes being vocal on the field to an entirely new level, she makes sure to never cross the line of sportsmanship, she said.

“I don't talk to opposing batters,” said Armstrong. “But, a lot of us know each other from select.”

Something Armstrong has begun to do recently is to toss the ball high into the air following a strikeout that ends an inning – an exclamation point, if you will, she said.

“I think that's so obnoxious,” said Armstrong. “But, it's such a mental game, if you can get in another team's head, they're done.”

Another aspect of the psychology she enjoys are the in-game adjustments she and her pitchers can improvise in certain situations to get the desired result.

“Against East View this year, there was a girl that got hits on the same pitch the first two times up,” said Armstrong. “So, the third time, we decided to pitch her outside and she struck out.”

In fact, the cat-and-mouse strategy game can result in quite amusing moments.

“Especially with a pitcher that throws a good change-up,” she said. “It's funny when you get people to swing out of their shoes.”

Speaking of swinging, Armstrong is also an accomplished hitter, currently hitting .333 with five home runs and 24 runs batted in – stats she attributes to all the pitches she sees from her perspective behind the plate.

“I think being a catcher allows me to see the ball out of the pitcher's hand better,” she said. “As far as learning and knowing how different pitches spin.”

Next year, Armstrong will be attending Texas A&M University, where she will study biology and re-med – but she'll no longer be shouting instructions on a softball diamond, in part because of the physical toll it's taken on her.

“I've been catching for 14 years,” said Armstrong, who has visited a chiropractor in the past due to knee and hip problems. “So, at this point it's probably better just to hang up my cleats.”

But, until that time comes, she'll still have plenty to say.

“I just like to be the loudest one on the field,” she said. “I think that makes the whole team more confident and puts it in a good state.”