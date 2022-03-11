If Will Eckford was faced with the decision of choosing one – and only one – activity he could do for the rest of his life, the choice is easy and quite clear.

“Lifting,” said Eckford. “It's just something I really enjoy.”

In fact, the Liberty Hill senior enjoys it so much, he decided to not only lift weights as part of his training as a member of the Panthers' football program for the past four years, but to also compete on the powerlifting team, of which he's been a part of since his freshman year.

Currently, Eckford is ranked fourth in the region in the 148-pound weight division as he heads to compete at the regional event on Saturday in Cleburne with a season-best score of 1,200 – a combination of 435 pounds in the squat, 305 in the bench press and 460 in the dead lift.

Only the top two finishers at regionals advance to the state meet, but Eckford has already booked a trip to Abilene on March 25-26, as his current score of 1,200 meets the requirement for automatic qualification – as long as he can lift at least that much at the regional event this weekend.

Eckford – who stands 5-foot-7 and weighs in at 155 pounds – said it's been a gradual progression for him since he began competing in the sport four years ago.

“Back in my freshman year, my best lift was 665 pounds,” he said. “So, I've almost doubled that.”

According to Eckford, a particular mentality is required to be successful at powerlifting.

“You have to really be a go-getter,” said Eckford. “You just have to tell yourself you're going to go out and get a PR (personal record) and it'll happen. A lot of people don't realize how mental it is.”

Of course, there is still a rather significant physical piece to the puzzle, but it's not all about sheer brute strength, said Eckford.

“Having proper technique is definitely the most important thing,” he said. “For example, good bench press form is actually pushing the bar up and in a backwards motion – if you try to just go straight up, you can get stuck.”

Eckford is set to attend Texas A&M University next fall and study engineering while hoping to still compete on the Aggies' club powerlifting team.

Although he doesn't yet know exactly what area of engineering he'd like to eventually be in, he does know one thing, he said.

“I've always liked solving problems,” said Eckford, who lists science and math as his favorite subjects. “So, maybe something on the electrical side.”

Away from the weight room and the classroom, Eckford's pride and joy is his royal blue 2003 Ford Mustang Mach 1 – a car that is actually older than he is – with an interesting story behind how he acquired the iconic muscle car.

“It belonged to a neighbor of mine,” said Eckford. “When the owner got married, his wife wanted him to get rid of it, so he asked me if I was interested.”

The car is in pristine condition, complete with a shaker hood scoop and 32-valve, 4.6-liter V8 engine that produces 305 horsepower – a throwback to the original version, which debuted in 1969.

But, Eckford isn't just a driver – he's also one to get grease on his hands – working at a local body shop and doing a bit of work on his ride.

“I've done a couple things to it,” he said. “I reworked the exhaust and the rear differential needed fixing.”

From engine blocks back to weight stacks, Eckford said the most enjoyable aspect of powerlifting for him is the interaction he has with his fellow lifters – especially while competing at events.

“Lifting is probably only about 30 percent of it,” he said. “The meets are long, so you just find yourself spending a lot of time meeting new people.”