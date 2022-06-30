By the time a young man enters the locker room in the fieldhouse at Liberty Hill High School and gears up before walking out onto the field for the first time at Panther Stadium as a member of the varsity football squad, there's a good chance he's already been indoctrinated into the Purple-and-Gold way of playing the game.

Part of that process is the annual Liberty Hill Football Camp, a three-day gridiron extravaganza that features endless opportunities for the Panthers of tomorrow to begin understanding today what will be expected of them when the day comes for them to represent the two-time state champions.

According to Liberty Hill assistant coach Tommy Foster, once players get to that level, it's not always easy, which is why building a foundation of enjoyment is critical at the early stages to ensure resilience when the going eventually gets tough.

“Football's not an easy sport,” said Foster. “When we get them at the high-school level, we work them a lot – blood, sweat and tears is a real thing – so we need to develop that love for the game now.”

Various stations were set up around the field with each focusing on a different aspect of football, including several objects one won't encounter during the course of a contest, such as a big, red medicine ball campers have to navigate around as part of a pass-rushing drill, a large, padded tire that needs to be tackled as it rolls across the turf and traditional blocking pads to be taken to the ground.

Liberty Hill head coach Kent Walker said this particular camp – for incoming third through sixth-graders – is designed to check all the basic boxes of what players in that age group must master before moving on to more advanced skills.

“We just teach them the fundamentals of football,” he said. “How to block, get in the proper stance, how to backpedal, carry and hand off the ball – but most of all, we just want them to have fun.”

One of the youngsters on hand for the camp was Cole Barrett, who said the lessons being taught were very useful in building on some of what he already knew.

“I just recently started playing football,” he said. “So, this camp has really helped me a lot because I didn't know half of the stuff I've learned here.”

Of course, football isn't without its bumps, bruises and scrapes and Barrett had a purple wrap on one elbow as the result of a close encounter with the plastic playing surface – but no worries, he said.

“It doesn't matter if you get hurt – you should come to this anyway,” said Barrett. “Because they have plenty of bandages.”

Noah Long was once a camper himself only a couple years ago as an incoming freshman before bursting onto the scene last season as a sophomore, a campaign that saw the fleet-footed running back gain 2,008 yards and score 29 touchdowns in helping the Panthers to a berth in the Class 5A Division II state championship game.

On this day, he was the one giving instructions as a coach in a role reversal from the recent past.

“I think it's pretty crazy to think that far back and reminisce to when I was just a little kid running around out here not really worried about anything,” said Long. “Now, after what we accomplished last year, just looking back I never thought I would be in the spot I am now.”

Walker said he remembers Long standing out among his peers even back then.

“Noah was just really fast,” he said. “So, I was thinking he could do some things.”

Just a few years on from those first impressions, Walker said Long and his teammates that were acting as coaches at the camp add a critical element to the proceedings.

“It's fun to have our players out here to help out,” he said. “When the kids see them, they get excited because they've seen them play from the stands.”

Any autograph requests, then?

“None yet,” joked Long. “But, maybe a few selfies – we can do those.”

The occasion marked the first year the camp has been split into two sessions with a different age group for each.

In prior years, only incoming seventh through ninth-graders participated, but Walker said there was a need to add the younger group to the mix.

“We just want as many kids out here as we can get to enjoy the game of football,” he said. “We felt like we needed something you the younger kids, too.”