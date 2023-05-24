Stefano Salerno hails from a place where football is king.

Only in his native country of Malta, it's a different variety than the version played under the lights on Friday nights in his adopted home state of Texas.

“Yes, I constantly have to remind myself to call it soccer here,” said Salerno. “Of course, back home, we call it football.”

Salerno, 39, has been hired as Liberty Hill's new head boys' soccer coach, but despite his origins on the small island country in the Mediterranean Sea off the southern coast of Italy, the Panthers' new sideline boss has been in the U.S. for nearly two decades and has plenty of coaching experience on this side of the Atlantic on his resume.

Following a four-year stint at Westwood High School in Austin, Salerno moved to Texas A&M Consolidated High School in College Station, where he won district championships in four of the six seasons he led the squad.

According to Salerno, the opportunity to take over a talented Liberty Hill program proved to be too good to pass up – despite the plans he already had.

“I was going to take two years away from education,” said Salerno, who also teaches English. “But, Liberty Hill reached out to me and I didn't know much about the school, so I did a lot of research. I talked to a lot of people and they all spoke very highly of Liberty Hill and how there's such a big focus on athletics and academics.”

Salerno will take over a team that has failed to qualify for the postseason in the three seasons since moving up to Class 5A – something he plans to correct, he said.

“Our seniors next year have never experienced a playoff game,” said Salerno. “I want them to have that chance and feel good about their high-school soccer experience.”

Last season, Liberty Hill finished with an overall record of 10-13-1, along with a 5-8-1 district mark and a sixth-place finish in the standings – a result Salerno knows certainly won't be easy to reverse, he said.

“It will be a good challenge,” said Salerno. “But, Liberty Hill's boys and girls have been historically good and it's pretty obvious there's a heritage here. I've already begun meeting the kids and I see a lot of potential.”

Playing to strengths

Salerno's coaching philosophy is one that is flexible in order best utilize his players' strengths.

“How you play really depends on the kind of players you have,” he said. “Sure, possession and playing out of the back is great, but there's also nothing wrong with long balls.”

Case in point for that approach is a particular playoff opponent while he was at A&M Consolidated.

“We were playing a team I had watched a lot of film on and saw their defense was vulnerable to the long ball over the top of their defense,” said Salerno. “Even though we weren't a team that played that way – and hadn't all season – that's what we decided to do.”

The result?

“We won the game, 2-0,” he said. “It's all about having players that are open-minded and understand concepts.”

Big change

Salerno moved to the U.S. at age 23 with his wife at the time, who was Maltese-American, in order for her to earn a master's degree at Texas A&M. However, tragedy struck shortly after she graduated when she was killed in a car accident. Years later, Salerno is now remarried with a pair of daughters.

Upon arriving on American shores, Salerno had a stark adjustment to make as far as how the soccer system is constructed compared to overseas.

“Culturally, there weren't a lot of differences for me,” said Salerno. “But, soccer-wise, it was a huge difference. Here you have club and collegiate soccer, while in Europe those are non-existent with the youth academies.”

With that in mind, Salerno said he always finds out from his players if playing at the next level is an objective.

“If somebody wants to play college soccer, I have contacts with coaches,” he said. “So, that's always a possibility.”

Another aspect of his philosophy is Salerno's willingness to let his players participate in other sports, which he believes is far more beneficial than any potential or perceived drawbacks.

“One of the first things I asked (Liberty Hill athletic director) Coach (Kent) Walker when I interviewed for the job was 'Do you share athletes?' – and he said yes. Multi-sport athletes have the chance to experience different coaching techniques and there are physical skills that carry over between different sports – it's all about doing what's best for the kids.”

Moving forward

Currently, there are 70 players in the Panthers' soccer program, with around 10 also suiting up for football in the fall and depending on the numbers at his disposal, Salerno will determine how many sub-varsity squads he can field.

“As a coach, it's always easier to have quality over quantity as far as how many players you have in your program,” he said. “But, I would really like to have three teams as opposed to only two – I don't want to have to cut anyone and we already have 26 freshman signed up.”

At the moment, there is only one junior varsity team in addition to the varsity squad.

Part of the Panthers' difficulties last season stemmed from their inability to put the hammer down and finish contests in which they held an advantage – something Salerno aims to fix as one of his top priorities moving forward, he said.

“They had a lot of games that were so close,” said Salerno. “At times like that, in order to kill off the game, you need kids to be motivating each other in staying focused every second of the game. In the last 20 minutes, you really need to encourage one another.”

In fact, Salerno has built that concept into the team's motto for the upcoming campaign.

“Till the end,” he said. “Which goes for every practice and every game – just keep going and fighting until the end.”

Salerno said he plans to test his team's mettle early on with a trio of tournaments against rugged opposition.

“We're going to play at tournaments in Georgetown, The Woodlands and Hutto,” he said. “It does us no good to play at a tournament where we win games 6-0, but don't get any better. We need to play really strong teams.”

Exactly how will Salerno know when the light bulbs in his players' heads begin to go on?

“You can measure how bought in players are when they start telling each other to do things without a coach having to,” he said. “Even now, the first two or three sessions we had, I probably annoyed them by constantly stopping to make a point. But, I've already started seeing kids do some things themselves.”

As far as his expectations go, Salerno isn't about to sell his new squad short.

“I expect us to compete for district and make the playoffs,” said Salerno. “We have a long road ahead of us, but I'm always going to shoot to win.”