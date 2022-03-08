Kade McMahan is known for his range and speed on a football field in tracking down opposing ballcarriers with military precision.

Next season when the current Liberty Hill senior takes to the gridiron, he will have an opportunity to do exactly that in a literal sense.

McMahan has signed a national letter of intent to play at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he will join an NCAA Division I program – one he feels will suit him well, he said.

“When I visited, I felt like that was the place I wanted to be,” said McMahan. “They have good coaches and players I can relate to.”

During his senior season, McMahan ranked ninth on the Panthers with 60 tackles to go with three interceptions, six passes defended, a forced fumble and two touchdowns.

Liberty Hill head coach Kent Walker said McMahan should have no trouble transitioning to the higher level of competition.

“Kade's just so rangy – a tall, fast athlete,” he said. “I'm surprised he didn't have more college offers.”

McMahan aspires to an eventual career in business and said perhaps the biggest adjustment for him will be living away from home for the first time.

“I think it's going to be rough at the beginning,” he said. “But, it'll make me grow up, so I'm excited, but also a little nervous because it's the unknown.”

McMahan added he has no qualms about what military service may include.

“I feel like it's something I need to do to protect my family,” he said. “I've grown up and had an amazing childhood because of them.”

When McMahan arrives on the New York campus and begins to integrate with his new teammates and coaches, he said he will play a hybrid linebacker position similar to the one he excelled at during his time in Purple-and-Gold.

“I feel like the speed of the game is something I'll have to adjust to,” he said. “But, it should only take me a couple of weeks.”

However, the work ethic and dedication required to play for the Panthers has helped ready McMahan for what is ahead, he said.

“The mental aspect of it is huge,” said McMahan. “I think Liberty Hill has made me the young man I am today, so I'm ready.”