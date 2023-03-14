Ask Liberty Hill head coach Brandon Creek if he has an ace at the front of his pitching staff and he'll say he has a pair in senior Kade Neuenschwander and junior Blaze Milam.

Which might be the case, indeed, but it was Milam who got the ball in the Panthers' district opener at home against Cedar Park on Tuesday afternoon and delivered a performance worthy of a No. 1 pitcher in a 2-1 victory over the Timberwolves.

Milam allowed only one run on three hits while striking out seven and walking three on 94 pitches in a comprehensive team effort Creek praised his entire squad for.

“It was a good win,” he said. “Cedar Park is a solid ballclub.”

However, it was the visitors that got on the board first on a cool, cloudy afternoon in the top of the first and it was Milam's opposite number, Timberwolves starter Kade Davis who led off with a single to center before scoring on a Quint Mullen double for a 1-0 lead.

But, Milam worked his way out of further trouble by inducing a line-out to center off the bat of Logan Warden and striking out Luke O'Malley, stranding Mullen on second.

In fact, Milam would allow only one more hit – a sixth-inning single by Louie Alonzo – the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, the Liberty Hill offense got to work after being shut down by Davis through the opening two innings with the only two runs the Panthers would need in the bottom of the third.

Carson Riley led off with an infield single, then came all the way around to score when Neuenschwander took a 3-2 pitch to right for a triple to level proceedings.

Gavin Voth then lifted a sacrifice fly to right to bring Neuenschwander home and Liberty Hill led, 2-1.

From there, the contest remained a mound duel between Milam and Davis until the latter was replaced after five innings, while Milam was left in to finish what he started.

Despite issuing a two-out walk to Brady Richardson in the top of the seventh, Milam got Brooks Dillman to ground sharply to Voth at first for the final out.

Neuenschwander – who currently leads the Purple-and-Gold with a .438 batting average – went 2-for-3 with a run scored and one driven in for the Panthers, while Chase Maxwell and Carson Sharp had the other Liberty Hill hits in addition to Riley's RBI single.

Milam moved to 3-0 on the current campaign to go with a 1.21 earned-run-average with 23 strikeouts and only four walks in a team-leading 23 innings pitched and Creek said he was intent on letting the right-hander go as long as he could.

“As long as he wasn't laboring,” he said. “We were going to let him go as long as he didn't go over 100 pitches.”

Liberty Hill (15-5, 1-0) will next close out the season series with Cedar Park with a road rematch on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Creek said his team needs to stay focused to maintain momentum against its district rivals.

“Tomorrow's a brand-new day,” he said. “We talk all the time about how whenever we cross those lines, it's go-time and it only matters how we play that day.”